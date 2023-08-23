How To Watch Patriots vs. Titans Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Sometimes, things are bigger than sports. One of those moments arose during the New England Patriots' second preseason game, when Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field following a scary injury. That contest ended early, and the Pats canceled their joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL waits for no man, though, and things are now proceeding as scheduled. New England will still fly south to Tennessee and take the field for their final preseason game.

And once the first whistle blows, it's going to be business as usual. With that in mind, let's break down everything you need to know about the upcoming Patriots vs. Titans game.

Matt Sokol #87 of the New England Patriots in action in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty

How to watch Patriots vs. Titans

Over the years, New England and Tennessee have squared off in some important contests, including a handful of playoff games. And while a preseason encounter will pack less of a punch than one in January, fans of both teams will still want to tune in.

The teams will take the field in Nashville at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, August 25. Fans within the respective markets can watch the game on local TV and their team's official app; those outside of the New England and Tennessee markets can tune in on the NFL Network.

Beyond that, out-of-market streaming will be available on NFL+.

Both the Titans and Patriots are worth watching on offense

Given the proximity to the regular season—no coach wants to see a star player limp off with an injury right before the games start to count—preseason contests can sometimes leave something to be desired. When New England and Tennessee square off, though, there should be some offensive action worth watching.

On the Patriots' side of things, this offseason has been one of offensive revitalization. Under Matt Patricia, things stagnated and quarterback Mac Jones appeared to regress. Bill O'Brien is running the show now, and he's promised the unit a clean slate.

While his time with the Texans didn't end happily, O'Brien is a fine offensive mind who knows how to work with a quarterback. His relationship with Jones will be worth watching; can the young signal caller take a step forward during the 2023 campaign?

And, even if the starters see limited action, astute observers will want to watch the offense as a whole to see how the new coordinator is reshaping his troops in his own image. The personnel may change, but the principles should not.

Jumping to the opposite sideline, the Titans' offense is headlined by Derrick Henry. The back probably won't be in action, but that doesn't mean that the AFC South club has a shortage of ball carriers.

ABSOLUTELY SICK FROM TYJAE SPEARSpic.twitter.com/b6xiWPE5SP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 20, 2023

Rookie Tyjae Spears has put together an impressive preseason, and he looks like a lock to start the season second on the depth chart. It's unclear how much action he'll see on Friday night—he really doesn't have much more to prove—but he's worth the watch if he takes the field.

Julius Chestnut, nominally the third-choice running back, has also grabbed headlines with his early performances. While it would be naïve to expect the Sacred Heart product to be anything more than a bit-part player in the regular season, he'll likely be taking the field intent on sending a final message to the coaching staff.

The ongoing quarterback battle between Malik Willis and Will Levis also warrants some attention. It's easy to write off a backup signal caller as unimportant, but it only takes a single injury to thrust that player into the spotlight. This game against the Patriots could help determine who's holding Ryan Tannehill's clipboard.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Patriots vs. Titans

While those offensive uncertainties can make betting a bit risky, there is action available if you want to put money down on the Patriots vs. Titans game.

As of Wednesday, August 23, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Patriots as a 2.5-point favorite. The Over/Under line is also set at 38.5 points, if that's more your speed.