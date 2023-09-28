How to Watch Rams vs. Colts Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

Two of most interesting players in a Sunday NFL matchup could be on the sidelines.

Rookie signal-caller Anthony Richardson left the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 matchup with a concussion after scoring two rushing touchdowns. Backup Gardner Minshew guided the team to the win and then another victory in Week 3.

Richardson, a first-round pick in this year's draft, was back as a full participant in Wednesday's practice. However, he is yet to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol according to Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp definitively won't play Sunday. Kupp was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. After roasting the league for nearly 2,000 yards receiving in 2021, Kupp's 2022 campaign was cut short with a high ankle sprain. According to ESPN, Rams head coach Sean McVay hopes Kupp can return for Week 5.

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With Kupp out, the Rams have relied heavily on rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua, who also has been dealing with an injury. The wide receiver was limited in practice Wednesday because of an oblique issue, which has lingered since before the Rams' Week 2 game. Despite the injury, Nacua ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards.

If Nacua plays, don't be surprised if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to get him his first NFL touchdown. The Colts pass defense ranks 23rd in yards allowed and has only one interception, so Stafford may have plenty of room to work.

With all of the injuries, our weekly NFL watchability rankings put this game at 2.5 stars.

TV, Streaming Information for Rams vs. Colts

The Rams and Colts will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will air on Fox with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call.

The game will also be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Colts injury report

The big news coming out of Wednesday's practice was Richardson returning. If he can't clear concussion protocol, it'll be the Minshew show again this week. Center Ryan Kelly is also working to clear concussion protocol but participated in Wednesday's session. Guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner sat out.

Rams injury report

In addition to Nacua's injury, starting tight end Tyler Higbee and reserve receiver Ben Skowronek sat out Wednesday with Achilles injuries. Tackle Alaric Jackson also missed practice.

Betting odds for Rams at Colts

Even with the injuries to key players, oddsmakers are expecting some points and a close game. The Colts are 1-point favorites at home, according to BetMGM's odds Wednesday morning. The over/under is set at 45.5, one of the higher projections of the week.