NFL Week 4 Watchability Index: Which Games Are Worth Your Time?

Now that we're nearing the quarter-pole of the 2023 NFL season, we're building up somewhat of a sample size. Can there be some unsustainably hot or cold starts? Of course, but, on the whole, we've got a pretty good gauge of what each team is bringing to the table.

From a viewing perspective, that's an asset. If you know what to expect from each team, it's easier to strategically plan your weekend for maximum NFL enjoyment.

And with that endeavor in mind, here's your Week 4 watchability index.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a Miami touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on September 24, 2023. The Dolphins offense has become must-see TV. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Thursday, September 28

Lions vs. Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime): 4 Stars

Thursday night games can be duds, but this one has the potential to be tasty. The Lions are putting together a nice season, and Dan Campbell has his team believing they can make something happen. The Packers haven't been perfect, but they're sitting at 2-1 and coming off a big-time comeback win.

When you add the divisional picture into the equation—the Bears and Vikings are already falling behind—and this looks like a chance for two solid teams to lay down an early marker.

Sunday, October 1

Falcons vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+): 2.5 Stars

Since the game is taking place in London, it forces viewers to chose between sleeping in and watching football. The Falcons have been solid and possess some talented young players, but they're a bit young to be true must-see TV. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have been one of the bigger disappointments this season.

If you're hungry for some early-morning action, Bijan Robinson is worth watching, but don't wake up just to watch this one.

Dolphins vs. Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS): 5 Stars

This is the game of the weekend and arguably the game of the year so far.

The Bills have ruled the AFC East in recent seasons, but the Dolphins seem set on claiming the crown. Both teams possess explosive offenses—scoring 70 points in a single game certainly makes you worth watching—and the divisional drama only makes things better.

If Miami rolls to a win after a 70-20 thrashing of the Broncos, expect the Super Bowl chatter to increase. If they stumble, the narrative could shift back in Buffalo's favor.

Either way, circle this one on the calendar.

Broncos vs. Bears, 1 p.m. ET (CBS): 1 Star

Remember how the previous game was potentially the best of the year? Well, this may be the worst. Not only do you have two winless clubs, but you have two franchises that seem intent on hitting all of the "team in trouble" cliches. From a coach with egg on his face to a struggling quarterback who threw more gas on the fire, this one has it all (in a negative sense).

At least one team has to win, right? On second thought, maybe it's safe to predict a tie here.

Ravens vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET (CBS): 3.5 Stars

Even without Nick Chubb, there's plenty of potential for offensive fireworks here. Lamar Jackson is a singularly watchable talent, and the Browns average a shade over 350 yards of offense per game. The Ravens also have a stout defense, which will present Baltimore with a good test.

The Bengals' slow start adds a bit more intrigue, too. The winner of this one will retain at least a share of the division lead, while the loser will be drawn back toward Cincy at the bottom of the list.

Steelers vs. Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS): 2.5 Stars

This one could have scored lower, but Week 3 gave the matchup a bit of hope.

The Steelers hung tough against the Raiders, moving to 2-1 and keeping pace in the AFC North. The Texans not only beat the Jaguars but dropped 37 points in the process.

On the whole, this game is lacking the top-tier talent of other contests. But both teams have proved capable of surprising us. And, who knows, maybe C.J. Stroud—he's looking like the real deal—vs. Kenny Pickett will become the next QB battle for the ages.

Vikings vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX): 2.5 Stars

The Vikings haven't lived up to expectations this year (although Justin Jefferson continues to be elite), and the Panthers really didn't have many to begin with. This game could get a bit better if Bryce Young returns to the field, but his presence can only do so much.

It's 2.5 stars as things currently stand, and a 3-star game at best.

Rams vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET (FOX): 2.5 Stars

The Rams' lack of top-end talent seems to be catching up with them, and there's only so much that Sean McVay can do. The Colts are hanging tough at 2-1, but their offense lacks the big-play potential to capture a neutral viewer.

Anthony Richardson will bring a bit more juice, if he's ready to exit concussion protocol, but relying on a rookie quarterback returning from injury to carry a matchup speaks volumes about its quality.

Buccaneers vs. Saints, 1 p.m. ET (FOX): 3 stars

Both of these teams have been better than expected this year, although the potential absence of Derek Carr could make things a bit less explosive. And while a Baker Mayfield-Jameis Winston matchup might seem like a disaster, don't give up just yet.

With both the Bucs and the Saints sitting at 2-1 in a wide-open division, this game could have a bit of back-and-forth drama. It might not be a shootout, but that doesn't mean it's a snoozer, either.

Bengals vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX): 2.5 Stars

This one will vary depending on Joe Burrow's health, but the Bengals' Monday night outing wasn't exactly a barnburner. The Titans have also struggled to score consistently this season (45 points across three games), which also results in a lower grade.

Keep tabs on this one through Red Zone, though. There's the possibility of fireworks if everything breaks right.

Commanders vs. Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (FOX): 3 Stars

The Eagles, despite failing to play their best, are sitting at 3-0. The Commanders crashed back to earth during an ugly loss to the Bills. There's plenty of offensive potential, especially from Jalen Hurts and company, but this contest sits solidly in the middle of the road. It's not amazing, but it's not awful, either.

Raiders vs. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): 2.5 Stars

While AFC West games are usually exciting, this one lacks the spark (electricity pun not intended). The Chargers are sitting on one win, and now they're going to be without Mike Williams. Vegas has talent on offense, but things haven't clicked. Davante Adams making veiled threats about leaving town won't help the chemistry.

This game could be a blowout, or it could be an ugly slog between two teams failing to live up to the hype. Either way, it's probably skippable. The saving grace is the Chargers' offensive ability.

Cardinals vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): 3.5 Stars

A week ago, this game would have scored much worse, but the Cardinals' strong performance against the Cowboys pushes things harder. The Niners are still favored, and their talented roster is always worth watching, but this one might not be as one-sided as it seemed.

Give things until halftime, then reassess.

Patriots vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): 2.5 Stars

If the Cardinals improved their score based on Week 3, the Cowboys took a hit. Injuries didn't help, but scoring 16 points against Arizona doesn't bode well for a team's watchability. And, as always, Bill Belichick will set out to stifle the opposition's top threats.

This game could hold appeal for defense-first football fans, but it probably won't resonate with the wider audience looking for big plays and high drama.

Chiefs vs. Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): 4 Stars

While this game still earns four stars, that's largely due to the off-field drama. Travis Kelce is the talk of the NFL, and Zach Wilson is under fire from all angles. Consider that this is a nationally televised Sunday night game, and social media will be on fire.

On the field, it will also be interesting to see how Patrick Mahomes and the still-evolving Chiefs offense fares against a tough Jets defense. Having Aaron Rodgers sidelined, though, takes this away from a perfect score.

Monday, October 2

Seahawks vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): 3 Stars

We'll return to MetLife Stadium again on Monday night, but this game doesn't have the same spark as Sunday night's outing. The Giants haven't looked good (except for the second half in Arizona), and the potential absence of Saquon Barkley doesn't help. Even if the back can play, though, New York's offensive line hasn't been doing Daniel Jones any favors.

On the opposite sideline, the Seahawks have scored 37 points in back-to-back games after a poor Week 1 outing. They'll do their part, but one good team and one bad team don't exactly make for an exciting game.