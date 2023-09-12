How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals Week 2 Game: TV, Betting Info

Week 1 of the NFL season was ugly for both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, just for very different reasons.

The Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 25-9, on Sunday but paid the price for it. Baltimore lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles injury. But that's not all. Starting offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum are both week-to-week with injuries they suffered on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said. Plus, safety Marcus Williams is "out for a while" with a pectoral injury.

The Bengals, meanwhile, had a dud of an offensive performance in a 24-3, rain-soaked loss to the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati gained only 142 yards (2.6 yards per play) and gave up three sacks on the day. The Bengals went to the Super Bowl two seasons ago and reached the AFC Championship Game again last season. But Zac Taylor's team seemingly has a lot to clean up offensively to reach those heights again.

An early-season divisional matchup between the Ravens and Bengals will be the latest test for both teams. Here's a look at the Week 2 AFC North matchup.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. Here's TV and betting information on the Bengals vs. Ravens game. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

TV, Streaming Information for Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens and Bengals will kick off their Week 2 matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Cincinnati. The game will air on CBS for fans in either market. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), and Matt Ryan (analyst) will be on the call for the game.

The game can be streamed on NFL+ or Paramount+. It can also be viewed on the NFL Sunday Ticket package for fans outside either market.

According to the Bengals, the game can also be found on the Bengals Radio Network, which is led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). All Ravens games can be heard on 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, and ESPN 630 AM.

Marlon Humphrey, Mark Andrews Could Play

There might be some good news for the Ravens on the injury front.

Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Mark Andrews both missed Week 1 with injuries. But both players have a chance to return for the second week of the season, Harbaugh said.

Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who led the NFL in interceptions in 2020, missed the opener after undergoing a foot procedure in late August. The former first-round pick "has a shot" to play Sunday against Cincinnati, according to Harbaugh.

"It depends," Harbaugh said. "It's pretty early in the process but it's possible. We'll see."

Coach Harbaugh on Marlon Humphrey's status: pic.twitter.com/AJ2dQ99R1Y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2023

Andrews somewhat surprisingly missed the opener despite participating (albeit on a limited basis) in practice last week. The Ravens might be cautious with their All-Pro tight end as he deals with a quad injury. And that wouldn't be surprising. Andrews is an invaluable component of Baltimore's offense. The 28-year-old has either led or tied for the team lead in receptions in each of the last four seasons.

Harbaugh said Monday that Andrews "looks good" and that the team will judge how he does in practice this week to determine if he will play against the Bengals.

Burrow, Bengals Not Panicking

One day after signing a contract that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, Joe Burrow threw for a career-low 82 yards in a loss to the Browns.

Burrow signed a five-year contract with the Bengals worth up to $275 million. But the Pro Bowler followed that up by completing only 14 of his 31 pass attempts and failing to lead a touchdown drive on the day. According to ESPN, Burrow did not complete a pass of 10 or more air yards for the first time in his career during the game.

But the loss wasn't all on Burrow.

The Bengals had the worst pass block win rate (30 percent) of any team Sunday through the later afternoon window, per ESPN's Seth Walder. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did practically whatever he wanted, including practicing his crossover, against the Bengals' offensive line. The Cincinnati offense will need to fix things fast before facing a Ravens defense that ranked third in the league in scoring last year.

Myles Garrett was really out there practicing his crossover skills on a football field. So disrespectful 💀



(🎥 @SN_Ohio)



pic.twitter.com/dxUhmy04VW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2023

The Bengals are familiar with slow starts to a season. Last year, Cincinnati started 4-4 before winning eight straight to clinch the AFC North.

"Nobody is panicking here," Burrow said. "Week 1 doesn't define anybody's season. Obviously, not very good out there. Anybody who watched saw that. But we've been in this spot before and we've come back stronger and had a great year. That's what we are going to do."

Betting Odds, Over/Under for Ravens-Bengals

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bengals as a 3.5-point favorite over the Ravens as of Tuesday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 46.5 points.