How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

Three of the four teams in the AFC North won in Week 3. The one exception? The previously undefeated Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore fell, 22-19, to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, a game in which the Ravens seemed on the cusp of winning on multiple occasions. A potential game-winning 61-yard field goal by Justin Tucker came up short in the final moments of regulation. Then in overtime, the Ravens offense started near midfield on two different possessions but couldn't turn that into points either time in their eventual loss.

"That ticked me off," quarterback Lamar Jackson said of wasted opportunities in overtime. "It ticked all of us. We like to finish the job. The defense did great today. They always do great, but especially today giving us that opportunity to finish the game and we didn't."

Baltimore entered last week's game as a 7.5-point favorite. But then the Ravens scored their lowest point total of the season and allowed a season-worst 327 yards. The Ravens travel to Cleveland in Week 4 for a matchup against a Browns team coming off a much better week than its AFC North rival.

Cleveland is one of three 2-1 teams in the division after a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. The dominant Browns defense held the Titans to six first downs and 94 total yards while recording five sacks and nine tackles for loss on the day.

Either the Browns or Ravens could leave Week 4 with a 3-1 record, barring a tie, and an additional divisional win. Before the matchup kicks off, here's a closer look at both AFC North teams.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore, Maryland. In Week 4, the Ravens travel to face the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North matchup of 2-1 teams. Rob Carr/Getty Images

TV Channel, Streaming Options for Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens and Browns will meet at 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland on Sunday. The game will air on CBS for fans in both markets. Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) will be calling the game from the broadcast booth.

Fans wishing to stream the game can do so through Fubo, NFL+, YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket package and other platforms.

Cleveland Offense Adapting Without Nick Chubb

Week 3 was Cleveland's first full game this season without star running back Nick Chubb.

The four-time Pro Bowler suffered a gruesome knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Initial tests on Chubb's knee revealed his left MCL was torn, according to multiple reports, which is a better diagnosis than initially expected. That's good news for Chubb's football future, but the Browns are still left with a depleted backfield for the rest of the 2023 season.

Last weekend provided some insight into how Cleveland will handle not having Chubb as the focal point of its offense. Three different Browns running backs saw at least five carries in Week 3 against the Titans. Second-year pro Jerome Ford made his first career start, though was mostly contained against a Tennessee defense that leads the NFL in yards per rush attempt. Ford ran 10 times for 18 yards but scored two total touchdowns on the day.

Another second-year player, Pierre Strong Jr., finished with 27 yards on six attempts.

After Chubb's injury, Cleveland brought back free agent Kareem Hunt, who spent the last four seasons with the Browns. Hunt wore a Chubb jersey on his way into the stadium Sunday and touched the ball seven times during the game.

The Browns will continue to adapt to their new-look rushing attack in Week 4 against the Ravens.

"Nick being out of course hurt all of us," Ford said this week on NFL Network. "I feel like with him going down, it kinda gave us a little bit of motivation to do it in his name. Kareem coming back was a big help for us. Somebody who had already been in our running back room, him being there to help bring some juice back with Nick not being there."

Ravens Not Using Injuries as Excuse

Injuries continue to mount for the Ravens only four weeks into the 2023 campaign.

Baltimore entered Week 3 without seven of its starters—four on offense and three on defense. This includes: offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).

But by the end of its overtime loss, five more Baltimore players were injured. The Ravens had already lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who tore his Achilles in Week 1. In all, six Ravens are already on injured reserve about a month into the 2023 campaign.

Status updates have yet to be provided on all of Baltimore's injured players, though the Ravens are sure to be short-handed again in Week 4.

But head coach John Harbaugh isn't using that as an excuse.

"It's not ideal that we have all these guys out because of these injuries," Harbaugh said Monday. "It's not ideal, we're not making excuses for that. We trust the guys that are going in there to play well, and our guys are going to go play their hearts out."

Ravens-Browns Betting Odds

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite over the Ravens, according to a bet available Tuesday afternoon. This marks just the second time the Ravens haven't been favored to beat the Browns with Jackson in the lineup, who's 9-4 overall as an underdog, the best record by any quarterback with at least 10 starts, according to ESPN.

The Over/Under is listed at 41 points.