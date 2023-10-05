How to Watch Saints vs. Patriots Week 5 Game: TV, Betting Info

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is famous for his stoic nature and playing his cards close to his hoodie. In recent months, however, we've had a few good moments from the legendary coach, including admitting he's a fan of NFL darling Taylor Swift.

But when asked about benching quarterback Mac Jones at the end of the Patriots five-touchdown loss to the Cowboys last week, it was classic Belichick.

"I didn't think there was any point in leaving him in the game," Belichick replied.

No criticism of his performance. No praise for the effort. No insight of any kind. Just "didn't think there was any point."

Jones will be back on the field for the Patriots Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are hoping their signal caller will be back to form on Sunday. Derek Carr left Week 3's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury. Although he was back for the game last week, his effectiveness was hampered against Tampa Bay, averaging less than 3.5 yards per attempt. In New Orleans' two wins, his average was more than double that.

Carr is still listed on this week's injury report as being limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday.

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Here's how to watch the Saints vs. Patriots in Week 5. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Will either quarterback do enough to get their team to a win? Or will the defense rule the day?

How to Watch Saints vs. Patriots

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call for CBS on Sunday. The Saints and Patriots are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The game will also be available via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Saints Injury Report

In addition to Carr, several other players made the Saints injury report this week.

TE Juwan Johnson (calf), CB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (concussion), were all held out of Thursday's practice session.

Three players, besides Carr, were limited in Thursday's session due to injury: OT Ryan Ramczyk (foot), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), OT Landon Young (hip).

DT Bryan Breese (illness), C Erik McCoy (knee), Foster Moreau (ankle), and SAF Jordan Howden (finger) fully participated in Thursday's practice.

Patriots Injury Report

OLB Matthew Judon (elbow) and CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) were both held out of practice Wednesday while dealing with injuries.

Ten players were limited in Wednesday's practice: DT Christian Barmore (knee), DB Cody Davis (knee), LB Trey Flowers (foot), DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), DB Jonathan Jones (ankle), WR Ty Montgomery (illness), OT Riley Reiff (knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), G Cole Strange (knee), and CB Shaun Wade (shoulder).

Betting Odds for Saints and Patriots

Oddsmakers are expecting a close, low-scoring affair in Foxboro. DraftKings lists Saints as one-point favorites with an over/under of just 39. Fans appear to be similarly split with 56 percent of DraftKings wagers going toward New Orleans.