How To Watch Steelers vs. Ravens Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Questions about quarterback Kenny Pickett's health and the viability of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense abound as the Steelers head to Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to reporters that Pickett suffered a knee bruise after getting sacked in the third quarter during Pittsburgh's 30-6 loss against the Houston Texans last week. Pickett left the game, and backup Mitch Trubisky finished the contest.

The Steelers are one of the teams that allow reporters access to their practices, and several posted that Pickett wore a brace on his left knee during Wednesday's practice. After the training session, the second-year quarterback addressed the media and said he expects to play.

Tomlin said on Tuesday that he'll gauge Pickett's health throughout the week to determine if he can be successful against the Ravens.

"His functionality and comfort will be the guide," Tomlin told reporters. "The more functional and comfortable he is, the more work he'll get. And then, as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will determine his availability."

Even when healthy, Pickett hasn't set the league ablaze with his passing ability this season. The Steelers are 25th in the league in points per game (15.5) and passing yards per game (184.3). The lack of offense is not all Pickett's fault. The running game has also struggled, ranking 29th in the league. But his lack of touchdowns (4), bulk of interceptions (4) and lack of passing yards aren't enough to keep the Steelers in games.

The Ravens enter the game with momentum following last week's 28-3 win against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more with no interceptions in the victory.

Jackson is completing over 74 percent of his passes this season. It could be a big game for Jackson, who's playing against a Steelers defense that has allowed over 400 yards on average this season.

Tomlin and Ravens coach John Harbaugh will compete against each other for the 34th time this week. The only coaching duo to play each other more are George Halas and Curly Lambeau, who faced off 49 times. Halas was a long-time coach of the Chicago Bears and Lambeau was the head coach of the Packers. Tomlin owns an edge 18-15 in the series.

