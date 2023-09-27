How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans Week 4 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) quarterback Kenny Pickett is looking to build on the momentum after throwing for two touchdowns and no interceptions in last week's win against the Las Vegas Raiders when the Steelers travel south for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans (1-2).

Before the win against the Raiders, Pickett had not thrown for more than one touchdown pass in a game since he became the Steelers starting quarterback last season. Another essential element for Pickett was how efficiently he threw the ball, with 16 completions on 28 pass attempts.

Pickett threw three interceptions and two touchdowns in the loss against the San Francisco 49ers and the win against the Cleveland Browns.

While Pickett's passing numbers have left much to be desired for Steelers fans in his 15 career starts, Pittsburgh is 9-6 in those games. The team is also 8-2 in the past 10 games when Pickett plays at least a half of football.

Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pickett threw for two touchdowns in a game for the first time in Las Vegas. Chris Unger/Getty Images

Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed confidence in the team's direction with Pickett as the Steelers starter.

"Everyone better be getting better, regardless of the outcome of games, obviously, but it's good enough to win the games," Tomlin told reporters during his Tuesday press conference. "But there are some components to get better—the planning component, the coach component, the playing component, and the adjustment component. We've been dealing with all of those things, and everyone does.

"But I want to be clear about everyone's still very much in development, as are we, and I saw some signs there to build upon in the midst of earning a victory."

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had 280 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Texans' victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 37-17 Texans win was the first as starting quarterback for Stroud. It was also the first time DeMeco Ryans won a game as an NFL head coach. Ryans expressed joy in the victory and hopes his team can exceed expectations with Stroud behind center.

"It's a lot of work, and I never lose sight of the grind and the work that it takes to win a game," Ryans told reporters after Sunday's win. "But I'm so proud of our guys, and I'm happy for them and the work they put in to help us win this game. Like it's a credit to everybody, it was a team effort, and I'm just thankful to be in this position to help lead these men."

How to watch Steelers vs. Texans

The Houston Texans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at NRG Stadium. CBS will air the contest with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Amanda Renner (sidelines). The game will be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Betting Info Steelers vs. Texans

The Steelers are 3-point favorites on the road against the Texans, according to Wednesday's odds on BetMGM. The over/under for the game is 42.