How to Watch Texans vs. Ravens Week 1 Game: TV, Betting Info

Week 1 of the NFL season brings plenty of untapped potential. For a moment, everyone is on equal footing. There are no losing records, blown leads or missed opportunities. Every team, no matter how long of a shot it has, still has a chance to win the Super Bowl title.

It's in that context that the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens square off in the Charm City on Sunday. And while the Lombardi Trophy might not be in the cards, at least for the visitors, the season opener does give both teams a chance to see where things are at.

So whether you're a die-hard fan of either team or simply a neutral fan looking to get your football fix after a long offseason, here's your guide to the Texans vs. Ravens Week 1 contest.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens passes as he warms up before an NFL preseason game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders on August 21 in Landover, Maryland. The Ravens take on the Houston Texans this Sunday in Baltimore. Kevin Sabitus/Getty

How to Watch Texans vs. Ravens

Now that we're into the regular season, each time slot will feature multiple games. While that can be fun if you're at a bar or intently tracking fantasy football results, it can make it tricky to home in on one particular matchup.

For those looking to watch the Texans and Ravens when they take the field at 1 p.m. ET, the action will air on CBS in each team's respective market. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be in the broadcast booth.

For those outside of Texas and the Chesapeake Bay area, streaming will be available on NFL+ and NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV.

Ravens' Offense Will Look to Take Flight

While football purists might want their quarterback to stand tall in the pocket before throwing a strike, the modern NFL has evolved. Look at Lamar Jackson as the perfect example of that.

Although he missed the end of last season with a posterior cruciate ligament injury, the Ravens signal caller is a uniquely talented player who's always worth watching. His dual-threat ability earned him the 2019 MVP title and can keep the Ravens in any game. And while the supporting cast has previously been a bit lacking, the QB has some new weapons this year.

Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived at wide receiver, and he'll be joined by rookie Zay Flowers. Rashod Bateman is still around, provided that he can stay healthy, and Mark Andrews is a reliable target who's more than just a safety valve. Add a new offensive coordinator, Georgia's Todd Monken, into the mix, and the Ravens' offense will be something to watch.

Every Ravens fan after watching Lamar Jackson in Todd Monken’s offense for the first time pic.twitter.com/50lNZ4IRDU — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) September 5, 2023

Week 1 will provide a glimpse behind that curtain. While some growing pains are to be expected, will Baltimore still be reliant on the run? Or will the passing game be improved enough to force opposing defenses into a lose-lose situation?

C.J. Stroud Is Texans' Main Attraction

If Lamar Jackson's legs set the tempo for the Baltimore Ravens, C.J. Stroud and his arm will determine the Houston Texans' success. The quarterback headed to Texas as the second-overall pick of the 2023 draft, and he's already been handed the keys to the offense.

Stroud has a strong arm and put up big numbers at Ohio State, but he'll be facing a stiffer challenge in the NFL. He's not the greatest at dealing with pressure, so expect the Ravens to turn up the heat early. It will also remain to be seen which of the Texans' receivers can step up and help Stroud through his early starts. Other than Robert Woods, there isn't really a proven pass catcher in the receivers' room.

In complete fairness, expecting a rookie to lead the Texans to victory in Week 1 against anyone, let alone a talented Ravens team, is a big ask. At least at first, it will be more about watching Stroud and seeing how he develops than anything else.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Texans vs. Ravens

These two teams are at different points in their development, but that doesn't mean you can't bet on the game. If anything, the (potential) competitive disparity is reflected in the odds.

As of Wednesday, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Ravens as a 10-point favorite. The over/under line is set at 43.5 points if that's your preferred wager.