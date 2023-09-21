How To Watch Titans vs. Browns Week 3 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

By
Trending Sports Reporter

The Cleveland Browns enter Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans with the unenviable task of replacing one of the best running backs in the National Football League.

Nick Chubb's season-ending injury during the Browns' Monday Night Football loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers sent shockwaves throughout the league.

"You don't replace Nick Chubb," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game. "You just don't do that. Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It's always not one person that replaces a player of [Chubb's] caliber. So, everybody's got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere."

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Here's how to watch the Titans vs. Browns in Week 3. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

The Browns re-signed Kareem Hunt this week to help out. Hunt rushed for 1,874 yards in four seasons from 2019 to 2022 with the Browns. While Hunt is familiar with the team, it's hard to gauge how much action he'll see, considering the Browns are on a short week and Hunt wasn't on a team until Tuesday's signing. Expect to see a lot of second-year running back Jerome Ford, who took over as Chubb's backup after Hunt left the team.

Without Chubb, the Titans' defense will try to force Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson into more passing situations.

Watson is in the bottom three NFL quarterbacks in passer rating, completion percentage and yards per attempt. How Watson handles the pressure from a stout Titans defensive line will directly impact the outcome of this game.

The Titans are more settled at running back with three-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry. Henry had 80 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, his toe injury is worth keeping an eye on as the week progresses.

Even healthy, Henry could have a tough day ahead. Despite losing against the Steelers, the Browns are No. 2 in the NFL in yards allowed per play and percentage of drives resulting in points.

How to watch Browns vs. Titans

The Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans for a Week 3 contest. Kickoff will happen at 1 p.m. ET. Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines) will call the action on CBS.

Injury Report

Titans

LB Luke Gifford (quad), CB Anthony Kendall (hip), G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), and DT Teair Tart (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

DL Denico Autry (foot), RB Derrick Henry (toe), and OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) were limited participants in Wednesday's training session.

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), S Amani Hooker (concussion), and WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) were total participants during Wednesday's practice.

Browns

G Joel Bitonio (non-injury related rest), DE Myles Garrett (non-injury related rest), WR Amari Cooper (groin/shoulder), CB Greg Newsome (elbow), and DE Za'Darius Smith (ankle/thigh) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder), LB Anthony Walker (pectoral), and OT Jedrick Wills (shoulder) were limited participants for Wednesday's session.

DT Siaki Ika (foot) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) participated fully in Wednesday's practice.

Betting Info Browns vs. Titans

According to Thursday's odds on BetMGM, the Browns are favored by 3.5 points against the Titans. The 39.5 over/under is the second-lowest on the board this week behind the New York Jets and New England Patriots at 36.5 points.

About the writer


Nubyjas Wilborn is Newsweek reporter based in Auburn, Alabama. Wilborn joined Newsweek in 2023 after winning the 2022 National Sports Media Association Award in Alabama for his coverage of the Auburn athletic department. He is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. You can get in touch with Nubyjas Wilborn by emailing at n.wilborn@newsweek.com.

Languages: English

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC