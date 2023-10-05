How to Watch Titans vs. Colts Week 5 Game: TV, Betting Info

It'd be impossible to have a tighter NFL divisional race heading into Week 5 than what we're seeing in the AFC South.

All four teams sit at 2-2 with three of the four at 1-1 against divisional opponents. The Titans have yet to play any of the other teams.

Three of the four teams also have point differentials within two points of being even, meaning on average their wins and losses have come at a thin margin. Only the Texans stand out, outscoring their opponents by an average of more than four points per game.

So how do you start to break up the logjam? Settle it on the field.

The Colts could have a familiar face back for Sunday's game. Star running back Jonathan Taylor returned to the practice field Wednesday.

His journey included being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the end of August, so he could not participate in practice or games for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. But the league's rushing leader in 2021 is back after a drama-filled offseason in which he demanded a trade but failed to find a suitor. His playing status for Sunday is unclear.

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 1, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson shared his feelings Wednesday about the possibility of the All-Pro returning.

"I know he's a great player and I know I can do some things pretty well," Richardson said via Pro Football Talk. "Just trying to combine those two things, I can only imagine what it's like, but we won't see until it actually happens. We'll see and I'm excited."

The Titans are coming off of a bounce-back week against a struggling Bengals team. All of the elements on offense were clicking while the defense limited a usually dangerous Cincinnati squad to just three points. They'll need a similar performance against the Colts to establish themselves as contenders for the division title.

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts

CBS will air the game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be on the call. The planned broadcast area for this one is tight, with most viewers across the country getting either Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh or New Orleans against New England.

For those out of the viewing area, the game will also be available via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Titans Injury Report

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (toe) missed practice Wednesday as they dealt with injuries. Cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) was limited.

Colts Injury Report

The Colts' official report was short on some details, but it did show seven players missing practice on Wednesday: tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kwity Paye and tackle Bernhard Raimann.

Betting Odds for Titans vs. Colts

The road team gets a slight edge here, with BetMGM listing the Titans as 1.5-point favorites and the over/under at 44 as of Thursday afternoon. Bettors are fairly evenly split on which team they will back. According to DraftKings, the Titans hold a minor advantage.