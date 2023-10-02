Will Jonathan Taylor Play This Week? What We Know About Colts RB's Status

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will return to practice Wednesday and has a chance to play in Week 5, head coach Shane Steichen said Monday.

The Colts placed Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the end of August, meaning he could not participate in practice or games for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. Wednesday will open a 21-day window for the Colts to activate Taylor from the PUP list to their 53-man roster.

Taylor, the NFL's 2021 rushing leader, is back with the Colts after a drama-filled offseason that saw him demand a trade but fail to find a suitor. Does Taylor still want out of Indianapolis? And what are the odds he plays this week?

Here's what we know about Taylor's return to practice.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Taylor, who's been battling an ankle injury, will return to practice Wednesday and might play in Week 5, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Will Taylor Play in Week 5?

The Colts host the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, and this AFC South showdown could mark Taylor's first on-field appearance of the season. When asked if there was a chance Taylor could play this week, Steichen answered, "Could be, yes," adding that the Colts will see how Taylor looks in practice before making any decision.

"He's in good shape conditioning-wise," Steichen said. "Obviously putting on the pads and practicing is a different deal. I know it's been a long time since he's played football. So we'll see how practice goes this week, see where he's at physically from putting the pads on and we'll go from there."

Given the three-week period the Colts have to make a decision, it's possible Taylor remains on the PUP list through the start of Week 8.

Taylor has not played since December 17 of last year. The former All-Pro reinjured his right ankle in that game and was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2022 season. Taylor also missed the Colts' offseason program, citing lingering pain in his ankle, and has been rehabbing to start this season.

The Colts are 2-2 through four games without their star running back.

Zack Moss leads Indianapolis with 280 rushing yards this season, while rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has a team-best four touchdowns on the ground. Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick, rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. That includes league-leading marks in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18) in 2021.

"He's a big-time player," Steichen said. "He's explosive. He can hit the home runs when he sees the hole. That explosive breakaway speed, great vision, power, obviously one of the top backs in this league without a doubt. Excited to get him back with his teammates."

Does Taylor Still Want to Be Traded?

Colts fans likely spent the summer questioning if Taylor would ever play in Indianapolis again.

Taylor requested a trade in July after contract talks stalled, then the Colts granted him permission to seek a trade partner in August. Reports linked Taylor to multiple teams, particularly the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. Now that he's going to be back on the practice field, will he stay a Colt for the rest of the season?

That's still unclear. Taylor has not publicly rescinded his trade request and is still seeking a contract extension. The Pro Bowler is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. Taylor has not spoken to reporters since June, so his latest thoughts on the matter are still unknown. Taylor's agent Malki Kawa said, "I doubt it," on X, formerly Twitter, this summer at the suggestion that his client's relationship with the Colts could be repaired.

I doubt it 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/LGGmD1hmmV — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Kawa for comment on Monday.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard acknowledged the tense relationship before the season.

"The situation sucks," Ballard said on August 30. "I'm not going to sit here and give you some rosy picture like everything is OK. No, it sucks. It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor and it sucks for our fans. It does. It's where we're at and we've got to work through it, and we're going to do everything we can to work through it.

"Relationships are repairable. They're repairable. Guys get emotional and take a stance. You've got to be able to work through those."

The Colts would have until October 31 to trade Taylor.

Steichen, in his first season as Indianapolis coach, said Monday that Taylor is "super excited" to be back on the field with his teammates, and that the team is happy to have him back.

"The conversations I've had with him have been great through this whole deal," Steichen said. "I'll keep those private, but he's in a good spot, obviously. I had a conversation with him the other day, talked to him today. He's excited to get back with his teammates."