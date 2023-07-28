USWNT vs. Portugal: World Cup Standings, Scenarios for Group E

The U.S. women's national team's third and final match in the group stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will test the loyalty of USWNT fans—or at least determine how many of them remember to set an alarm.

The USWNT finishes group play against Portugal on Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

A trip to the knockout round is on the line for Team USA, the two-time defending World Cup champions. The U.S. is heavily favored to advance, but fans may find themselves more nervous than usual. A win or draw would send the USWNT on and keep its title hopes alive. However, a loss would likely send the Americans home after group play for the first time at the World Cup since it began in 1991.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Team USA vs. Portugal.

Lindsey Horan of Team USA celebrates scoring her team's goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match against the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty

How to watch USWNT finish group play

The U.S. match will air on Fox and the Fox Sports app at 3 a.m. ET Tuesday, with coverage starting at 1 a.m. Telemundo will have the Spanish-language broadcast, while Peacock will stream Spanish coverage.

Sling and Fubo are also streaming options.

How Team USA got here

After a 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open this year's World Cup, Team USA tied the Netherlands, 1-1, on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2019 final.

The Americans allowed a goal in the 17th minute against the Dutch. It marked the first time since the 2011 quarterfinals that Team USA had trailed in a World Cup game. The U.S. rallied back to even the match on a Lindsey Horan header in the 62nd minute. Minutes later, Alex Morgan appeared to score a go-ahead goal for Team USA, but it was called back for offsides and the Americans had to settle for the draw.

Meanwhile, Portugal lost its opener to the Netherlands, 1-0, before securing its first-ever victory in the Women's World Cup in a 2-0 elimination of Vietnam.

Women's World Cup Group E Standings

United States: 4 points, +3 goal differential Netherlands: 4 points, +1 GD Portugal: 3 points, +1 GD Vietnam: 0 points, -5 GD

How U.S. can advance, win Group E

As the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, the U.S. will advance to the Round of 16 with a win or draw vs. Portugal. If Team USA loses, it can still advance if Vietnam upsets the Netherlands and the U.S. maintains its goal differential advantage over the Dutch.

As far as winning the group, that isn't as much of a lock as it usually is for the USWNT. To win Group E, the U.S. needs to defeat Portugal and possibly receive some help from Vietnam. Team USA would need a victory over Portugal and a Netherlands loss or draw against Vietnam, or by winning and simply maintaining its goal differential edge over the Dutch. Team USA also could win the group with a draw against Portugal and a Netherlands loss or draw against Vietnam.

The Netherlands and Vietnam will play at the same time as the U.S. and Portugal.