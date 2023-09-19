Unusual

Huge 27-Pound Shelter Cat Melts Hearts: 'Sweet Boy'

By
Unusual Viral Trends Online Internet

A cat that is the biggest a shelter in Canada has ever cared for has delighted the internet this week.

At 27 pounds, Philippe is around 116 percent bigger than the average adult domestic cat, which is usually between 5 and 20 pounds in weight.

Philippe currently lives at Adoption Chats Sans Abri (ACSA) shelter in Quebec where he was brought in with his shy brother Edouard.

"One of the children in the family started to have severe allergies to them," Sonia Loignon, a volunteer at ACSA, told Newsweek on why the cats were sent to the shelter.

Philippe the cat
Philippe, a 9-year-old rescue who weighs an incredible 27 pounds. He and his brother Edouard were taken to a shelter in Canada after one of their family's children developed severe allergies to them. Adoption Chats Sans Abri ACSA

"We don't really know how long he has been that way. Right now, he loves to bake in the sun and play with a laser toy," said Loignon. "We are waiting for him to lose weight before putting him up for adoption."

A healthy weight for a cat can vary depending on several factors including a cat's age, breed and body composition, but the agreed upon healthy weight for an adult domestic cat is around 8 to 12 pounds.

Of course, bigger breeds like the Maine Coon will naturally weigh more and still be health. On the other hand, smaller breeds may weigh less than average and still be healthy.

Is My Cat Overweight?

If you're wondering if your cat is overweight, there are a few signs to look out for.

You should be able to feel your cat's ribs without pressing too hard, and if you can't feel their ribs at all your cat may be overweight.

Another way to tell is with their waist. A healthy cat should have a noticeable waistline between their ribcage and hips, while an overweight cat will have a less defined waist.

When viewed from the side, a cat of a healthy weight should have a slight upward slope in the abdomen behind the ribcage, compared to the bulging abdomen of an overweight cat.

The shelter shared Philippe's story on Reddit where thousands of users shared reactions and thoughts on the large feline.

In the caption, shelter volunteer Loignon wrote: "He's such a sweet boy; he loves everyone. I love that big potato."

"He's the biggest cat we ever had, and we have been doing this for 26 years," Loignon said. "We had one once who weighed 25 pounds and left at 19 pounds, so there's hope for him. Philippe is just a fun guy and I love the funny faces he makes when he wants something."

"Aww. What a big baby," wrote one commenter on the Reddit post.

While another said: "I would totally rub that belly floof."

A super social cat, Philippe loves people and attention, and is always pleased to get pets.

"He's really comfortable at the shelter. We leave our cats free during the day and he's really kind to all of them," explained Loignon.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC