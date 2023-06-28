Cops Called as Python Breaks Into Home and Hides Under Dishwasher at 2 a.m.

A family in San Antonio, Texas, had a shock when they found a massive snake slithering across their living-room floor as they were watching TV at 2 a.m.

In the panic that ensued, the reptile wriggled under the dishwasher in the kitchen. The family immediately called San Antonio Police Department officers, who contacted the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services for some hands-on expertise.

"She showed up unexpectedly in the living room of a San Antonio family while they were enjoying a late-night TV binge. She just slithered into the living room, prompting a hurried call to 911," Lisa Norwood, a spokesperson from the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, told Newsweek.

Zolta entwined on her rescuer's arm. The ball python was rescued from a home in San Antonio, Texas, after scaring a family watching TV. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

Norwood added: "The San Antonio Police Department made the scene and called our Animal Care Services officer Trinidy Guevara to wrangle the snake, who, in all of the activity and panic, had made her way to the kitchen and under the dishwasher."

The snake, which was named Zolta by the team, was found to be a ball python. These reptiles, also called royal pythons, are native to west and central sub-Saharan Africa. Named for their tendency to coil into a ball when stressed, these snakes can grow up to 6 feet long, but are usually smaller in size, at between 4 and 5 feet. Ball pythons are non-venomous, instead killing their prey using their long bodies to constrict the victim until it dies.

Zolta the ball python coiled up into a ball. The snake had made her way to the family's kitchen and gone under the dishwasher. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

"Zolta was originally Zoltar, but it was determined she is a lady snake, so her name was changed slightly," Norwood said. "Our theory is Zolta escaped from a nearby home and was enjoying some of Texas' steamy night air before she made her way into the apartment home."

Ball pythons are the most popular pet snake in the world, and the second most-popular pet reptile after the bearded dragon. They can live an extremely long time in captivity, with one python in the St Louis Zoo hitting the ripe old age of 62.

Zolta the ball python after being rescued by Animal Care Officer Trinidy Guevara, right. These snakes are non-venomous but can crush their prey to death. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

Zolta was eventually rescued from her hiding place and removed from the house.

"With the family and SAPD Officer's help, Officer Guevara moved the dishwasher out of the way and scooped up the timid but friendly snake!" City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post. The rescuers shared images of the snake, which was then taken to the vet for a check-up and brought to a shelter.

"Zolta was taken to an overnight animal emergency room to ensure she was okay and later sent to the Footbridge Foundation Rescue, a local Animal Care Services rescue partner," Norwood said.

