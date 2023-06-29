Internet Laughs at 'Hungry' Dog's Sneaky Attempt to Steal Pizza

A dog's clear hunger for a slice of pizza has seen it find a legion of fans since a video showing the amusing episode was shared online.

Dogs can have a habit of trying to sneak a snack between meals and one TikTok user showed that was the case with their pooch.

In a viral video uploaded by TikTok user joecunningham4, a "hungry" Staffordshire bull terrier can be seen trying to get its teeth on a piece of pizza.

The video shows a tongue—the dog's naturally—licking at slices of a cheesy pizza through small holes in the delivery box. All that is visible is the tongue going to and fro.

As the clip continues, the pooch could be seen poking its tongue through another hole on the other side of the box.

According to VCA Animals Hospitals (VCAAH), dogs should eat at least two meals a day, about 12 hours apart.

"But a breakfast, lunch, and dinner schedule is an equally great option," the website added. "If more than 12 hours elapse between meals, the stomach can become hyper acidic causing nausea."

The VCAAH further explained that some dogs can regulate their food intake well, though that it is still a good idea to create the expectation of mealtimes.

While dogs may enjoy the occasional cheese treat, the U.K.-based Blue Cross pet charity said that, in moderation, it can be part of a healthy diet.

"If your dog manages to eat a whole block or other large amount of cheese, they may vomit. Keep an eye on them, and call your vet for advice if they become unwell," it added.

Since being shared on Wednesday, June 28, the clip has been viewed more than 5.8 million times and it also accumulated an estimated 517,200 likes.

The majority of people who commented on the video shared their own experiences with hungry hounds while others noted how the dog was merely marking which slice it wanted.

Tay Louise said: "Just marking the ones he wants."

CristyB added: "I once left a while pizza out and he [my dog] got to it within minutes of me being gone."

Alchemist Apothecary commented: "My dog loses her mind when my husband brings home pizza."

While granola girl pottery posted: "The way the nose kept appearing to double check he was onto something."

Another TikTok user wrote: "He really said that's piece is mine I've licked it."

