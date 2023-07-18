Wildlife

Hungry Snake Forced To Throw Up After Eating 2 Ceramic Eggs

By
Wildlife Snakes Eggs Animal Rescue Snake

A hungry rat snake in Texas had to throw up after accidentally swallowing two ceramic eggs.

The snake was brought into Austin Wildlife Rescue last week after he swallowed the eggs, which he mistook for food.

The reptile was found in a chicken coop, where the homeowners had placed the ceramic eggs in the hope of encouraging hens to lay in nesting boxes.

Snakes have been known to eat eggs. Rat snakes, members of the colubrids family, can be found across North America. They are non venomous and rarely pose any danger to humans. Bird eggs are a key part of their diet, along with small rodents and birds.

Rat snake ceramic eggs
A picture shows the rat snake with the ceramic eggs after he was rescued from his predicament. Austin Wildlife Rescue

This snake clearly made an error in judgment when swallowing the ersatz ovoids. Austin Wildlife Rescue said in a Facebook post that the eggs can be "extremely painful and harmful" to snakes.

"We take in three or four snakes each year that have eaten ceramic eggs," Hayley Hudnall, executive director of Austin Wildlife Rescue told Newsweek. "Occasionally they need surgery to remove the eggs, but oftentimes we can get them back out without it. We always encourage people to nail or glue the eggs down if they are using them and secure their coop."

Rat snake ceramic eggs
A picture shows the rat snake being treated after he swallowed the fake eggs. Austin Wildlife Rescue

The wildlife rescue center said in a Facebook post that this snake must have been "quite the hungry fella."

To get the snake out of its predicament, rescuers sedated it and used "a lot of lubrication" to massage the eggs back up the reptile's digestive tract, and back out of its mouth.

Snakes swallow their prey whole. They are able to swallow objects that appear much larger than their own body by using flexible ligaments on their jaw. By moving their jaw around the object, they are able to swallow large objects, which they then gradually digest.

Read more

The ceramic eggs would have been impossible for the snake to digest. The reptile probably would have died if it had not received any treatment.

Occasionally snakes will accidentally swallow something too big for them to digest. In these cases, they may regurgitate it back up and spit it out.

If not, the snake may die.

Rat snakes are constricting snakes, meaning they do not use venom to kill their prey, rather they coil around it and squeeze until it rungs out of air.

The species tends to avoid conflict with humans and will usually slither away rather than lunge.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC