Hunter Biden 'Opens the Door' Into Financial Records Probe: Ex-Prosecutor

An ongoing child support case involving Hunter Biden could potentially result in a broader inquiry into his finances, according to one former prosecutor.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is currently in court seeking to reduce the monthly child support payments he makes to Lunden Roberts, a woman who previously worked for him in Washington, D.C., and who gave birth to his daughter, Navy, in 2018. A 2019 DNA test proved that Hunter Biden was the child's father, whom he has never had any contact with.

While the president's son has argued that he has paid the amount previously agreed to, $20,000 monthly, the Arkansas judge overseeing the case, Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer, on Monday called for him to sit for a sworn deposition to answer questions about his financial resources. This would include revenue generated by his various investments, business dealings and sales of his original paintings.

Appearing on CNN's The Lead on Monday, Elie Honig, a former U.S. Assistant Attorney and legal analyst for the news network, said that this case will make things more difficult for Hunter Biden, who is also currently facing federal investigations into his business dealings and allegations of tax evasion, including probes by the Department of Justice and the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Biden is currently in court seeking to reduce the monthly child support payments he makes to the mother of his daughter, Navy. Paul Morigi/Getty

"Hunter Biden has bigger problems than this," Honig told host Jake Tapper. "Starting with the ongoing criminal grand jury investigation of Hunter Biden for potential tax fraud, and now he has opened the door by going back into this court to others getting access to his financial documents, including prosecutors, including Congress."

Honig continued: "So, it's a questionable decision. I'm really astonished the Hunter Biden, given that he has a pending criminal investigation, and given that there are pending congressional investigations, would go back into this court and try to reopen this Pandora's Box."

Newsweek reached out to attorneys for Biden via email for comment.

Hunter Biden has maintained his innocence against all of the accusations that have been leveled against him and recently stepped up efforts to push back against them in the legal realm.

Judge Meyer criticized his legal team in court on Monday, accusing them of attempting to hide certain information in the documents submitted to the court that should be public and ordering those documents to be resubmitted without said information being hidden.

"The ability to redact is being somewhat abused," Judge Meyer said.

Roberts is being represented in the case by Clint and Jennifer Lancaster, who are outspoken members of the Republican Party and took part in the efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election win in Wisconsin.