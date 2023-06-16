Hunter Biden's Convicted Former Business Partner May Testify Against Him

Devon Archer, a former American businessman who sat on the board of Ukraine-based private oil gas company, Burisma Holdings Ltd, is in talks with the GOP-led House Oversight Committee to testify about his former business partner, Hunter Biden.

A source for the House Oversight Committee, helmed by Kentucky Representative James Comer, confirmed Friday to Newsweek that Archer is not appearing for a deposition today, "but we are in communication with his attorney about him appearing another day."

This development follows months of criminal investigations into the Biden family on multiple fronts, starting when the Republicans officially claimed the House majority in January. Aside from deep looks at Burisma, multiple members of the Biden family, outside of the President and Hunter, have been investigated for allegedly receiving more than $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to family associate Rob Walker and his limited liability company established in 2008 in Delaware.

A subpoena was issued Monday to Archer's attorney, Matthew Schwartz, requesting Archer's presence for a deposition "investigating foreign nationals' attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials' family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions."

The subpoena states that Archer "played a significant role" in the Biden family's business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine—as well as meetings with then-Vice President Biden, including in the White House. Archer's testimony is "critical," they added.

Newsweek reached out to Schwartz and the White House via email for comment.

Archer was among three individuals convicted in 2018 of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud totaling more than $60 million of tribal bonds. Archer worked with Hunter Biden for the Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm before they both became affiliated with Burisma in 2014 and was later sentenced to one year in prison in February 2022, according to the Washington Examiner.

A file photo of World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden attend the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016, in Washington, D.C. The GOP House Oversight Committee is attempting to receive testimony from a former business partner of Hunter Biden from his days at Burisma. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Patricia Crouse, a political science practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, told Newsweek via email that Archer's postponement in potential testimony is surprising.

"It would seem that the Republicans would want to get him on record as soon as possible. So it is curious that they are willing to wait longer for his testimony," Crouse said. "This witness obviously won't 'disappear' because at some point he will have to report to prison, but I believe that also presents a problem for the committee as well.

She is also curious how much of his testimony will be taken at face value considering his previous conviction and prison sentence.

"If what he tells the committee is going to be taken seriously, he is going to have to bring the 'receipts.' At the moment it seems like a situation where the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing and the Republicans are looking a bit foolish."

Senator Chuck Grassley, who has worked alongside Comer on these various investigations, cited a redacted FBI form Monday on the Senate floor that allegedly describes an "insurance policy" for alleged business dealings by the Bidens in association with Burisma. The form, identified as FD-1023, contains "credible" information from a foreign source who can purportedly link the Bidens to crimes, Grassley said.

The form was acquired and first viewed in secret last week after subpoenaing the FBI in May following threats by the House Oversight Committee to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt.

However, the multiple attempts to find the Biden family culpable of illegal wrongdoing require more witnesses and information based on public statements made by Comer, Grassley and other Republicans.

Comer told Newsmax on Tuesday that his committee "doesn't know if [the information in the redacted FBI form is] legit or not," adding that the aforementioned foreign national claims he has proof of criminality.

Grassley has said on multiple occasions that he can't verify whether the various information presented is accurate.

"If Joe and Hunter Biden engaged in criminality, they should immediately face the consequences of their actions," attorney Andrew Lieb told Newsweek via email. "However, to date, every allegation is merely spun conjecture with convenient excuses to why no actual evidence exists.

"It's great political banter and riles the base, but nothing that the public knows could possibly be admissible in court so, as a lawyer, it just sounds like a lot of noise to get the Dems."

While Archer's testimony could shift the tide, Lieb said that Burisma has been discussed in association with the Bidens for years and no real evidence has been presented.