Hunter Biden Haunts His Father's Re-Election Bid

Hunter Biden is "the gift that keeps on giving for Republicans," according to a prominent political scientist who was speaking in response to the collapse of a plea deal between the legal team of the president's son and the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors in a Delaware courtroom, in return for which he would avoid prosecution for allegedly illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. However, the agreement fell apart when it was made clear that the deal wouldn't protect Hunter Biden from other possible charges deriving from the Delaware U.S. Attorney's investigation into his conduct, which is ongoing.

Republicans have made Hunter Biden's business and legal affairs a major target over the last few months, with the president's son the focus of an investigation launched into the Biden family after the GOP won control of the House of Representatives in November 2022. Biden has announced he is seeking a second White House term in 2024, potentially setting up a rematch against Donald Trump who is engulfed in his own legal difficulties.

Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2023.

Speaking to Newsweek, Thomas Gift, an associate professor who heads up the Centre on U.S. Politics at King's College London, U.K., argued the deal's failure will help Republicans detract focus from Trump's prosecutions.

He said: "Hunter Biden is the gift that keeps on giving for Republicans, and the collapse of his plea deal is no exception. It gives steam to the GOP-led congressional investigation and is a huge boon to Trump as he looks to deflect attention from a barrage of legal fights coming his way.

"The 'what about Hunter Biden?' question is the perfect rejoinder for Republicans looking to muddy the waters whenever the words 'Trump' and 'indictment' are thrown their way."

Trump is being prosecuted on charges he has denied related to his alleged payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election and claims he retained classified documents after leaving the White House, both of which he strongly denies. On Thursday, Trump was charged with three additional offenses in the classified materials case, including one related to claims he held onto confidential papers regarding potential U.S. military action against Iran.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, the Trump campaign said the latest charges are "nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."

Writing after Hunter Biden's plea deal collapsed, Joyce Vance, formerly the attorney for the Northern District of Alabama between 2009 and 2017, argued that he risks further legal action if Trump is returned to the White House in January 2025.

She wrote: "Hunter Biden, who seems to have become Donald Trump's favorite whipping boy, faces ongoing risks of further prosecutions if Trump returns to office. Trump is focused on revenge and retribution, and Hunter Biden seems to be at the center of his focus.

"Given Trump's public pronouncements about the 'Biden crime family,' there are good reasons for concern if you're Hunter Biden or his lawyers. So inserting a provision requiring sign-off from the court as a guarantee against vindictive future prosecutions makes sense."