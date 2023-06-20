Hunter Biden's Legal Problems May Not Be Over

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden is continuing, officials stressed, despite his agreement to a plea deal on Tuesday.

Hunter, the 53-year-old son of President Joe Biden and the subject of intense right-wing animosity, accepted a plea deal brokered by U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss as part of the federal probe into his tax history. As part of the deal, he is expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts for failure to pay his income taxes in 2017 and 2018. A charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm remains active, though court documents obtained by NBC News suggest that it could be dismissed if Biden accepts certain conditions.

In a statement on the deal provided to Newsweek by Biden's attorney, Christopher J. Clark, the lawyer said that it was his understanding that the deal would resolve and wrap up the federal investigation into his client.

"With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved," Clark wrote. "Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (L) attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty

However, in the wake of the deal's announcement, Weiss stressed in official statements that the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation remains "ongoing," despite Clark's understanding of the situation, suggesting that Biden's federal legal woes are not yet at an end. When reached for comment on the ongoing nature of the case, Clark told Newsweek that he did not know what it would entail at this time.

News: DOJ says the Hunter Biden probe “is ongoing” -- according to David Weiss, the US attorney who is leading the investigation



Earlier Tuesday, Hunter Biden lawyer Christopher Clark said it was his “understanding” that the DOJ probe was “resolved"



via @MarshallCohen — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) June 20, 2023

The news of Biden making a plea deal in the tax investigation was met with vitriol from a number of Republicans, especially those aligned with the MAGA movement loyal to former President Donald Trump. Some have dismissed the development as Biden receiving a "sweetheart deal," while others have gone so far as to accuse President Biden of intervening on his son's behalf.

No evidence exists that the president involved himself with the probe in any way. Some have noted, counter to claims that the president attempted to make the case go smoothly for his son, he in fact allowed a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney to oversee the case so as to avoid any appearance of preferential treatment.