U.S.

Hunter Biden Mugshot Raises Questions on Fox News

By
U.S. Hunter Biden Fox News Jesse Watters Delaware

Fox News has said it has filed a request for a mugshot of Hunter Biden to be released to the public, after news emerged that the president's son now faces federal felony charges after an attempted plea deal fell through.

Jesse Watters, the anchor who took over the network's prime time spot after the departure of Tucker Carlson earlier this year, informed his viewers on Tuesday that Fox News had submitted a Freedom of Information request to have the image, apparently taken in July, released, and questioned why it had not already been made public.

"It turns out Hunter Biden has a mugshot," Watters said, before speculating: "So, what is so special about a mugshot that they don't want us to see? Did he smile? Did he look defiant? In light of transparency, this mugshot must be released."

Watters then offered some qualifying comments, saying: "Sources tell us that federal inmates rarely have their mugshots released to the public—only in cases where the federal inmate escapes, and a leak would be very unlikely."

Hunter Biden court
Hunter Biden appears at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023. Fox News has said it has filed a request for a mugshot of Biden to be released to the public after news emerged that he now faces federal felony charges. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Joe Biden's son was charged with one count of possessing a firearm while being addicted to a controlled substance in 2018, as well as two misdemeanor tax offenses, the U.S. Attorney's office in Wilmington, Delaware, announced in June.

It said Hunter Biden's income for 2017 and 2018 was "in excess" of $1.5 million each year, but that he did not pay over $200,000 in federal income tax across the two years.

Biden had agreed to plead guilty to the two misdemeanors to avoid being prosecuted on the felony charge, but the deal collapsed during a court hearing in late July. If convicted, he faces a potential lengthy prison sentence and would be the first child of a sitting president to be jailed.

On Tuesday, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a letter to a judge that Biden will plead not guilty and was "not seeking any special treatment."

He also noted that during his July court appearance, Biden was processed at the courthouse by the U.S. Marshals Service including "the usual procedures (e.g., submitted to multiple sets of fingerprints, had his photograph taken, and filled out the required forms for release)."

The statement appears to suggest that a mugshot was, in fact, taken of Biden, but it remains unclear as to why it has not been released to the public.

Newsweek approached the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware and the U.S. Marshals Service via email for comment on Wednesday.

Several social media users, including former Georgia Republican state lawmaker Vernon Jones, compared the apparent withholding of Biden's mugshot with the release of Donald Trump's after he was arraigned in Georgia in August.

The former president was processed on charges related to allegations of a conspiracy to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election results in the state, and an official image of him was released to the public shortly after.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the various cases against him and has used the mugshot of him to raise campaign donations.

Lowell previously argued that the charges against Biden were politically motivated by "improper and partisan interference" on the part of MAGA Republicans. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who rejected the plea deal, was appointed by Trump during his time as president.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC