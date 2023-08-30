Hurricane Idalia Live Updates: Hundreds of Flights Canceled, Delayed

- Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach around 8 a.m. ET as a Category 3 hurricane after being downgraded from a Category 4.
- Catastrophic storm surge of up to 16 feet is possible, the National Hurricane Center reports. Tens of thousands have lost power.
- The National Weather Service has warned certain "locations may be uninhabitable for several weeks or months" due to wind damage.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Hundreds of Flights Canceled, Delayed
Hundreds of flights continue being canceled and delayed amid Hurricane Idalia.
Southwest Airlines is the most impacted, with 211 flights canceled and 193 delayed as of 9:40a.m ET, according to FlightAware data.
Several airports remain closed: Tampa, St. Pete-Clearwater, Sarasota and Tallahassee.
While others remain open, airports urge passengers to check with airlines prior to arrival. Some airports with the highest cancellations include: Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson, Orlando, Charlotte/Douglas and Savannah/Hilton Head, according to the flight tracker website.
Crews are assessing storm damage at the Tampa International Airport and officials plan to announce reopening plans "later today."
Over 245,000 Customers Without Power
More than 245,000 customers are without power as the now Category 2 storm lashes across Florida.
Power outage numbers have rapidly increased this morning, now up to 245,385 customers, according to PowerOutage.us.
The latest National Hurricane Center's update downgraded the powerful storm to a Category 2, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph-- with higher gusts.