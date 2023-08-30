Hurricane Idalia Live Updates: Hundreds of Flights Canceled, Delayed

Hundreds of Flights Canceled, Delayed

Hundreds of flights continue being canceled and delayed amid Hurricane Idalia.

Southwest Airlines is the most impacted, with 211 flights canceled and 193 delayed as of 9:40a.m ET, according to FlightAware data.

Several airports remain closed: Tampa, St. Pete-Clearwater, Sarasota and Tallahassee.

While others remain open, airports urge passengers to check with airlines prior to arrival. Some airports with the highest cancellations include: Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson, Orlando, Charlotte/Douglas and Savannah/Hilton Head, according to the flight tracker website.

Crews are assessing storm damage at the Tampa International Airport and officials plan to announce reopening plans "later today."