One Man Decided to Build His Wife a 'Dream' Dog Shelter to Rescue Animals

A husband has been labelled "a keeper" by TikTok users after his wife posted a video of him building her a dog shelter so she can rescue animals.

The shelter is called Hanks Rescue, situated in Hot Spring County, Arkansas, and in the video, a man can be seen building a large wooden structure to house the rescue dogs.

The clip has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, and one TikToker commented, "Let's all support this amazing people and their rescue organization."

According to animal sanctuary Best Friends, in 2021, 6,267 cats and dogs were euthanized in Arkansas. The population of Hot Springs is 33,643, and yet there is only one registered shelter.

According to the GoFundMe page for Hanks Rescue, "we are an official non profit dog rescue in Hot Springs Arkansas. We take injured and sick dogs off of the street and get them vet care. We are also building a safe shelter for the dogs.

"Building materials have been very expensive and Vet care fees have completely sky rocked. We run off of donations to provide vet care and simply cannot do this without you. Just ONE dogs heart worm treatment, spay/neuter can be $1,000 and up. That's just one dog and we take in multiple.

"Please help our dog rescue so we can be fully functioning and get them help they need. Thank you so much," the page added.

A Hanks Rescue update on January 18 read, "Dog shelter going up! Still so much left to do, and I'm getting calls all day long about strays. I need to neuter puppies and Jericho the white husky Friday. Anything helps. Thankyou all who have cared enough to listen and help us with the doggies. We need you, and appreciate you more than words."

Hanks Rescue has raised $4,058 of their $12,000 goal.

TikTok users were impressed with the husband's DIY skills and woodwork.

Yas commented, "Can I borrow your husband? It's for the greater good of dogs," while Cynthia Vanessa wrote, "Every woman sending this to her man and starting an argument."

LisaMDJames also agreed, "Couple Goals!!! Give your hubby a huge hug from all of us animal lovers!!! You are an amazing couple! Thank you!"

