Husband's Solution Every Time Wife Is in a Mood Goes Viral: 'Foolproof'

A man has gone viral on social media after sharing a method to help his wife chill when she's not in a good mood. According to her, it works every time.

In a post shared on TikTok on Tuesday, under the username @winstonandspooky, the poster's wife wrote that, every time she's in a mood, her husband has an unbeatable trick to make her feel better instantly. He picks up their cats, Winston and Spooky, and places them on her in the hope that their fluffiness will boost her mood. And it does indeed.

The poster comes with a caption that reads: "My husband's solution every time I'm stressed, mad, or sad." It is followed by: "This method is foolproof."

It turns out that pets really do help you feel better. Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone, and lower blood pressure, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). Contact with animals has also proved to reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood as well.

"Animals may help you in other unexpected ways. A recent study showed that caring for fish helped teens with diabetes better manage their disease," the NIH website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 815,000 views and almost 130,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Faith.Campbell, commented: "And then they immediately run away and make you feel worse." And Twisty wrote: "I also get taken to mom but I don't like to snuggle unless I want to so I run away." Charles-Emmanuel added: "Cats are the solution."

Jenna wrote: "This would 100% work for me." And Y u mad posted: "I need someone to understand me like this." User chriskay918 added: "Kitties! Yass, best thing ever."

Another user, Terah (Taylor's Version), commented: "My husband usually wakes up before me and he brings our cat in to give me snuggles. he knows I'm grumpy in the mornings so it helps."

Atlas and Axis posted: "my bf does this with the cats in the morning when he's gotten up and I've stayed in bed." User tangosierra 227 added: "This man has it figured out."

