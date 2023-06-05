Dog's Reaction to seeing Neighbor's Cat Goes Viral: 'Must Have History'

A dog called Keira has left the internet in stitches after a video of her reaction to seeing a neighbor's cat went viral on social media.

In the post, shared on TikTok by her owner on Thursday under the username Keiradadog, the Welsh terrier can be seen on her porch with her owner, who's holding her in his arms as she screams after seeing their neighbors' cat.

The hilarious post, which quickly went viral on social media, comes with a caption that says: "When our dog saw the neighbors' cat…"

Her reaction is not at all unique. Because of their hunting nature, Welsh terriers are not really compatible with cats, unless they've had a proper introduction.

Main image, a stock picture of a small dog barking. Inset, a stock image of a cat walking. A dog's hilarious reaction to seeing a neighbor's cat has gone viral on TikTok. Getty Images

The American Kennel Club says Welshies "have an extremely high prey drive" and will "go after anything that moves." They will chase prey "whatever the terrain and no matter how long it takes."

So if you already have a cat at home and are looking to adopt a dog, it's better to go with a more cat-friendly breed. According to the AKC, the best dog breeds for cats include basset hounds, beagles, bulldogs, Cavalier King Charles spaniels, collies, golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, papillons and pugs.

Among the worst dog breeds for cats, according to Pet Keen, are Jack Russels, pit bulls, greyhounds, and Siberian huskies.

"If you own cats, we highly recommend avoiding the above breeds even though many of them will get along with cats through early socialization. You never know when a basic instinct will kick in, and some of these dogs are so large they can cause injury without meaning to," their website states.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting millions of animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 11.2 million views and 2.6 million likes.

"Why did she yell like thatttt?"user ThatFrsChic asked, while Jiniyxxn8 said: "Lmao I have a Welsh terrier she be chasing the cats."

Zach joked "Dog sounded like the cat," while Yaad gyal added: "That cat must be torching him lowkey."

Amisadai._g3 wrote: "He must have history with that cat."

Newsweek reached out to Keiradadog for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

