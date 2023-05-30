Pets

Woman Leaves Internet in Stitches by Showing Her 'Mini Goldendoodle' Now

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A TikTok video of a woman poking fun at how quickly her mini goldendoodle Bruno has grown has generated laughs across the internet.

The video shared by @LoveQueenRae begins with a short clip of the mini goldendoodle looking tiny as he snuggles into his owner's arms while being driven to his forever home for the first time. The post then jumps to a clip of the now not-so-mini goldendoodle standing tall in what looks to be his playpen.

While Bruno is only 9 months old and still very much a puppy, he looks much older and this disparity has led to plenty of laughs online.

The video has affectionately been captioned: "We love you Bruno." A caption across the video reads, "When you thought you were bringing home a 'mini' goldendoodle..."

Dog
A stock image of a mini goldendoodle puppy. The TikTok video poked fun at how much Bruno the mini goldendoodle had grown in just nine months. Getty Images

How Big Are Goldendoodles?

Goldendoodles are a playful dog breed created by breeding golden retrievers with poodles. They were first widely bred as a designer pet breed in the 1990s, and have been growing in popularity in the U.S. and U.K. ever since.

Being a crossbreed, it's difficult to determine how big a goldendoodle will grow up to be even if they've been classed as a 'mini', meaning they've been bred from a miniature poodle. While it's hard to assign a specific size to the breed, goldendoodles are typically on the larger side, varying from between 61 and 100 lbs.

@lovequeenrae

We love you Bruno 💕 #fypシ #puppy #goldendoodle #viral

♬ Oh No - Kreepa

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on 17 May, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 2 million times and liked by over 147,000 TikTok users. More than 3,000 users have laughed along with Bruno's owner in the comments section below the post.

"Yuppp my goldendoodle is a damn horse," one user joked. "Always check the paws lol, big paws equals big dog," another user wrote.

"He's standing up like he owns the place," said a third user. "Bruno said bffr with that gate," wrote yet another user on the TikTok post which can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @LoveQueenRae for comment via TikTok and Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC