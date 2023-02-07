Husky Mourning the Loss of His Sibling Breaks Hearts: 'I'm Sorry Buddy'

Losing one's furry friend is a pet owner's worst nightmare. Sometimes, it can also be hard for other pets in the same household—to say goodbye to their partner in crime, and shenanigans.

A dog named Titan has melted hearts online following his reaction to losing his brother. In a video shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Manwith2dogs, the husky can be seen lying down, grieving his late brother Hutch.

The heartbreaking post comes with a caption that says: "Titan has been completely attached at the hip to hutch the last few days, he knew what was coming." This was followed by: "Hug your dooogs."

In the clip, the owner can be heard saying, "I'm sorry, buddy," to the husky, followed by "he knows," referring to the death of his brother.

Dogs are known to mourn the loss of their companions. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, when a dog loses a companion, whether two or four-legged, it grieves and reacts to the changes in its life.

"Dogs alter their behavior when they mourn, much like people do: They may become depressed and listless. They may have a decreased appetite and decline to play. They may sleep more than usual and move more slowly, sulking around."

The video has quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 5.5 million views and 606,600 likes so far.

One user, Adam, commented: "You gave Hutch a great life! Take this time to mourn." User chris smith said, "Miss you hutch." User ambulatory11 wrote: "The way I don't know this story and it still broke my little heart."

One user, Beth Dellinger Mead, commented: "This breaks my heart because I've been there. Please give him the blankets you used on Hutch the night before he passed. He'll sleep with them."

Joanna Ramirez said, "You gave them the life they never expected. The love, family, and all the treats and hugs in the world. We mourn with you, buddy. We'll miss Hutch."

Nicole Robbins wrote: "I have been sobbing since your last video. this is heartbreaking, they were brothers."

Another user, Ashley Brea Young, commented: "I'm so heartbroken for you guys and this baby they go through such heartache too. It's so terrible." And user mshsjl said, "GIVE HIM ALL THE TREATS." Kitttttycat wrote: "Oh he's heartbroken."

Newsweek reached out to Manwith2dogs for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.