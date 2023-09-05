Hysterics As Labrador Gives Up 'Good' Behavior on Walk To Splash in Puddles

If you have a Labrador you're probably already familiar with their innate love for water, even dirty puddle water. A chocolate Lab called Henri has left the internet in stitches after a clip of him splashing in a muddy puddle while on a walk with his owner went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Thursday by Henri's owner, under the username Henrichocolab, the dog can be seen having the time of his life hopping from one puddle to another as his mom silently gave up on their well-behaved walking session.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "We were showing people how good we walk together and suddenly...WATER."

A stock image of a chocolate Labrador lying in a puddle. A dog refusing to get out of a puddle and walk with his owner has left the internet in stitches. Getty Imagesd

Labradors, one of the most popular dog breeds in America, all love water, in fact, according to the American Kennel Club, these dogs were made for water.

It explained that their thick tail, also known as an "otter tail," is used as a powerful rudder, their webbed feet help them swim fast, and their thick, waterproof coats keep them warm even in cold water.

But even though your Labrador may love splashing in a puddle like Henri, you should always monitor them and make sure they don't drink from it.

As previously reported by Newsweek, stagnant water often contain toxins, parasites and bacteria that could end up leaving your best friend with all kinds of infections and diseases.

If you suspect that your dog has consumed contaminated water from a questionable source or if they exhibit any signs of illness, it is essential to consult your veterinarian promptly to rule out any health concerns and receive appropriate treatment if necessary.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 800,800 views and 113,700 likes on the platform.

One user, Alexander the great, asked: "How do I send this to my dog?" And user2044144276874 said: "As a fellow chocolate Lab owner, this is very spot on."

Tanner5mf wrote: "Dog looks, she ain't sayin' nothin'. Good to go!" And Elle posted: "Just a Labrador Labradoing what a Labrador Labradoes." Ava added: "My chocolate Lab be like this if he even sees a splash of water on the grass."

Newsweek reached out to Henrichocolab for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the video.

