With race issues a central topic of the U.S. culture wars, conservatives are hailing the latest in a series of victories after layoffs were reported at Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research, run by prominent scholar, activist and author Ibram X. Kendi.

"The Center is evolving to a fellowship model. It plans to give more details on this new direction very soon. Dr. Kendi remains the Director," said Colin Riley, BU's executive director of media relations, without supplying the number of staffers lost, or how many remain. On Thursday, Semafor reported that up to 20 of the roughly 45 employees at the center were being laid off.

Kendi and other proponents of what is known as Criticial Race Theory (CRT) see racism as embedded throughout U.S. institutions and society and say it must be addressed as a top priority. Conservatives say that these views only stoke racial divisions and have sought to suppress such teaching in schools.

Kendi rose to prominence with the 2019 publication of his book, How to be an Antiracist and a year later with the children's book Antiracist Baby. His ideas gained favor after the police killing of George Floyd in May, 2020 and the subsequent protests.

Riley said that The Emancipator, a racial-justice publication launched by the center in a partnership with the Boston Globe, will continue.

But the right-leaning Free Beacon celebrated the news of the layoffs with the headline: "Ibram X. Kenji's Ivory Tower Comes Crashing Down," and it noted that Open Society Foundations, a George Soros-funded charity that has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kendi's center, said in June it would cut 40 percent of its workforce. Also this year, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a charity funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that has given money to antiracism groups said it would lay off about 50 employees this year.

Kendi did not immediately respond to a request for comment that was submitted to his website outside working hours.

Larry Elder, a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, told Newsweek that Kendi is the "Pied Piper of antiracism" and that the notion that modern-day America is systemically racist is untrue.

Elder likened the layoffs at BU's antiracism center, founded by Kendi in 2020, to the firing of Florida State University criminology professor Eric Stewart last month for "incompetence" and "false results" in several now-retracted studies, including one that purported to prove that whites were in favor of longer sentences for Blacks and Hispanics and that conservatives, in particular, view Blacks as criminals.

"If systemic racism is so potent and obvious, why the need to fake data to prove it? Stewart is/was at least as big a race hustling fraud as the former Ibram Henry Rogers," said Elder, referring to Kendi's birth name.

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi speaks in Toronto, Canada, on September 9, 2023. Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Sociology professor Heba Gowayed, posting on X, described the BU layoffs as "a real shame given the potential of this center" but said they were not surprising given what she described as chaotic management she had received as a grant recipient and "terrible experiences" of close friends working there.

Critics note that Kendi's views suffered another blow last year when Netflix canceled a planned animated film based on his Antiracist Baby book. At the same time, the streamer canceled Wings of Fire, which was to explore racism with Black filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

John Pitney, a professor of American Politics at Claremont McKenna College, says "conservatives will celebrate anything that looks like a setback for Kendi," given his definition of racism is "so broad and vague" that it can ensnare just about any Republican policy or idea.

Antiracist Baby includes lines that include, "If you claim to be color-blind, you deny what's right in front of you," and "babies are taught to be racist or antiracist — there is no neutrality."

The conservative American Institute for Economic Research wrote that "Kendi's antiracism — like racism — is an ideology that manages to indoctrinate and segregate."

Some on the right said that the cutbacks at Kendi's center were part and parcel of the blowback against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts at companies, the most famous being damaging boycotts of Target and Bud Light after they had championed transgender rights.

Race is also central to the DEI effort.

"It's no surprise that Boston University is cutting back on support for Ibram Kendi's Antiracist Research Center. Across the country financial support for DEI and other so-called anti-racism efforts has dropped dramatically," said Horace Cooper, the chairman of Project 21, a leadership network for Black conservatives.

"Corporate anti-racism support has come to a crashing halt and it will be no surprise to see more non-profit programs dramatically reduced or ended altogether," he said.