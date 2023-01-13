Idaho Republican Apologizes for Comparing Women to Farm Animals

A newly-elected Republican legislator in Idaho has apologized for comments in which he compared women's reproductive rights to milking cows, after sparking criticism.

Representative Jack Nelsen, who was elected to his first term in the state's lower house in November 2022, told a meeting that he has "some definite opinions" about "the women's health thing." However, two days later, he said his comments were "inappropriate."

Women's reproductive health has become an issue of contention in Idaho, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2022 gave individual states the powers to regulate abortion—effectively overturning its decision in Roe v. Wade.

Idaho was one of several states to reimpose a ban on pregnancy terminations, in July passing a bill that made performing an abortion a crime unless medically necessary, or in cases of incest and rape. It has been criticized by members of the healthcare community in the state for giving no provision for severely life-limiting fetal diagnoses.

In his introductory remarks, Nelsen told the first meeting of Idaho's Agricultural Affairs Committee on January 10: "I'm a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I've milked a few cows, spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows, so if you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions."

After stating this, Nelsen chuckles before moving on with his introduction.

Nelsen—who has been a partner in a dairy farming operation in Jerome for 45 years—is one of two representatives of Idaho's 26th district, to the east of Boise, which includes Jerome and Shoshone.

On January 12, the Idaho Statesman published an editorial panning his remarks, describing the issue as "no laughing matter."

"Not only were his comments offensive and embarrassing, they were odd, given that he was simply introducing himself to the House Agriculture Committee," it read. "This was how he chose to introduce himself, by comparing women's health care with milking a cow?"

Referencing other faux pas made by state legislators, the editorial said: "It would be nice if men like Nelsen would demonstrate a bit of humility and decency, and not paint themselves as experts in women's health care—which they certainly are not."

"It would also be nice if they kept their mouths shut a little more, didn't insult women and saved Idaho from national embarrassment," it added.

Around seven hours after the publication of the editorial, Nelsen issued an apology via email to Magic Valley, another local outlet.

"The women in my life have taught me strength, resilience, integrity, hard work, joy, and love. I absolutely respect women, and the right to choose their own healthcare," Nelsen—who has a wife and five granddaughters—wrote.

"The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday completely missed the mark," he added. "I'm embarrassed, and I offended others in the process. I am deeply sorry. I recognize the mistake and commit to doing better in the future."

Nelsen stated: "I have always operated and will continue to operate under the standard that the government does not belong in the doctor's office."