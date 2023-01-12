Idaho Victim's Mother Pens Tribute to Slain Son: 'We Have to Look Ahead'

The mother of one of the slain University of Idaho students has penned a touching tribute to her son, describing him as "just the best person you could ever meet."

Ethan Chapin, 20, was fatally stabbed at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, along with Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, in the early hours of November 13. The women lived there, but Chapin was visiting Kernodle, his girlfriend.

Chapin was described as loyal, carefree and happy in a post shared on his mother Stacy Chapin's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Ethan is who he was because of our family," she wrote in the post, which was also signed with his father Jim's name.

See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

"His foundation was unwavering. He was so loved he didn't know any different. He was profoundly supported and our family of five was different than others and so very special.

"He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing. He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible."

Chapin was a triplet and his siblings—Maizie and Hunter—returned to the university, the post said, as classes resumed after the winter break.

"We've spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter. Cards, talks, walks, hikes, tears, you name it," Chapin's mother wrote.

"Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her. It did this momma's heart good to hear it!!"

Ethan and Hunter Chapin joined the university's Sigma Chi fraternity, while Maizie joined Kappa Alpha Theta, according to his obituary.

It went on to describe the support the family, from Mount Vernon, Washington, has received from the university, the Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police as "profound."

"For an update, anything we/Ethan had is now frozen with the defense," Stacy Chapin wrote.

"For us, it involves two vehicles, E's belonging and a nice set of golf clubs. We've met with prosecutors, handled media inquiries (hopefully respectfully), managed, grieved, talked and continue to try and process our new normal."

But "nothing has changed" following the arrest of a suspect, she added. "We spend no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome. We have to look ahead.

"We did a great job. We will still do a great job. And as always, we are eternally grateful to so many of you. We can't possibly reply to all your notes but we read them all, and your kindness and support means the world to us."

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings. He has yet to enter a plea.

The 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, located just 10 miles from Moscow, was arrested at his parent's home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30 after investigators used DNA evidence, cellphone records and surveillance footage to connect him to the crime, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kohberger is expected to appear in court on Thursday for a status conference, which often deals with the scheduling of court dates.

A magistrate judge has issued a gag order barring the attorneys and any agencies involved from talking publicly about the case. But Jason LaBar, the public defender who represented Kohberger in Pennsylvania, has said his client was "eager to be exonerated."