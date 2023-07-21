Igor Girkin Detained in Russia After Wagner 'Tip-Off'

Former Russian military commander Igor Girkin has been detained by authorities, his wife said in a post on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Girkin, a former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer who assisted in Russia's move to annex the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, was detained at his home at around noon Moscow time, Russian news outlet RBC reported, citing his lawyer and two law enforcement sources.

According to RBC, Girkin's detention was carried out at the request of a former member of the notorious paramilitary outfit the Wagner Group, which is headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin. This couldn't immediately be verified by Newsweek.

Igor Strelkov, who is also known as Igor Girkin, the top military commander of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic", delivers a press conference on July 28, 2014 in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Girkin has been detained by authorities, his wife said in a post on his Telegram channel on Friday. BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

Girkin's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, said employees of the Russian Investigative Committee detained him at their home about 11.30 a.m. local time. She said she wasn't home at the time, but received the information from their concierge. She was told by friends he has been charged with extremism.

"From friends, I managed to find out that my husband was charged under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (extremism)," she wrote. "I do not know anything about the whereabouts of my husband, he did not get in touch."

She added: "At the time of my arrest, I was not at home."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Investigative Committee for comment via email.

Days earlier, Girkin said Russia would not survive another presidential term by Vladimir Putin, changing tack from criticizing the Russian president's military decisions to turning to the issue of his leadership of the country in general.

This is a breaking story and it will be updated.