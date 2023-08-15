Wellness & Fitness

Woman Who Worked Outside for 40 Years Shows Impact of Not Wearing Sunscreen

The impact of a 40-year career spent working outdoors without adequate sunscreen or sun protective clothing has been revealed in a shocking video posted online by a leading dermatologist.

Dr. Aleksandra Brown, from Virginia, posted the clip of the unnamed female worker to social media, writing: "Next time you see a dermatologist covered in sunscreen and SPF clothing, it's because we see this every day."

The Department of Health and Human Services estimates that more than one in three Americans report getting sunburned each year. These cases of sunburn are the result of overexposure to UV rays and, in some cases, can result in skin cancer. An estimated five million people are treated for this type of cancer every year.

Of this number, around 63,000 prove to be cases of melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, with 9,000 deaths reported annually.

The contrasting skin colors showcased on video.
Dr. Aleksandra Brown shared footage from a recent patient consultation. She said she regularly sees cases like this. draleksandrabrown

While these cases are tragic, the sad reality is that skin cancer is easily avoided by taking steps such as wearing sun protective clothing or the correct amount of sunscreen.

Even if overexposure to harmful UV rays does not result in skin cancer, it does lead to damage and deterioration of the skin, as the example in Brown's video shows.

As the onscreen caption explains, while this particular patient wore "long pants" that protected their legs, their arms appear to have been left largely exposed. The result is the startling contrast in the clip with the woman's arms appearing brown and wrinkled while her legs appear pale and relatively unblemished.

Commenting on the clip, Brown told Newsweek: "Chronic sun exposure causes premature degradation of collagen. This results in thinning of the skin, easy bruising, bleeding and premature aging. In addition, chronic sun exposure is known to increase risk of skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma."

The footage left many who follow Brown on TikTok stunned. At the time of writing, the clip has been watched over 5.5 million times.

"Sometimes I'm glad I never go outside," one user wrote with another commenting: "that's why u wear sunscreen...OMG." A third added that the clip was a reminder that, as with most things in life, it's important to enjoy "everything in moderation."

Despite the warnings, some appeared to rally against Brown's message. One TikToker wrote: "I refuse to not enjoy life, love the beach and being outside. It seems like everything we do is bad for us." Another concurred: I think she looks great, especially for working outside for 40 years."

Brown nevertheless offered some advice to anyone unclear on how to best protect themselves from sunburn. "As a board certified dermatologist, I recommend SPF 30+ on sun exposed areas or sun protective clothing," she said. "I personally find SPF sleeves to be the best and easiest, especially for outdoor work. In addition to the sleeves, I always recommend a wide brimmed hat for outdoor work."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC