Impressive Clip Shows Blind Dog Avoiding Tree as She's 'Mapped' Backyard

A blind rescue dog called Jeanie has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her mapping the garden to avoid running into a tree went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in March by the dog's owner, under the username Jeanie.the.blind.dog, the 11 and a half year old whippet mix can be seen running around her garden, paws first, trying to learn how she can safely get around without hitting the tree.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "When your blind dog stops herself before the tree after she's mapped the yard." The poster also wrote: "Little smarty pants."

Stock image. A whippet running in a field. A blind dog mapping the garden to avoid bumping into a tree has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Jeanie has been blind since she was born, and according to her TikTok bio, she also suffers from mild cerebellar hypoplasia. According to Carolina Veterinary Specialists Rock Hill, it's a condition that can affect the cerebellum region of the dog's brain, leading to a loss of coordination and balance.

While Jeanie has always been blind, some dogs can become blind in adulthood. The most common cause of blindness in dogs is inherited disease. Other causes include injury to the eye and diabetes.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 3.2 million views and 422,000 likes.

Google commented: "Map queen." And Lostandconfused wrote: "Love the feet as feelerss, my grandmas blind dog just full sends it and uses his face." Biscuit said: "The little paw. 'Yep. Just where I thought it was.'"

One user, Lucky peony, commented: "The paw at the tree... 'you ain't getting me this time bub." And Kmorr said: "My dog would have run straight into that tree and he's not even blind."

Jaxson Dillard wrote: "Perfect, right where I left it." And Dan added: "The missile knows where it is at all times." Lindsay Rist-Smith said: "My dog did that by walking in a spiral circle. She mapped out 5 acres!!! No issues after. Amazing to watch."

Another user, Kncgehwisoq, pointed out: "The way she kicks her front legs out like feelers." And Nikkijackson4995 said: "The little prancey walk is everything!"

Jaden wrote: "Bro she's smart [as f***] she's kicking her front paws out when she walks so she can hit it with her paws instead of her." And Marty Regal added: "I love the trot putting her paws out front so she doesn't hit anything."

Newsweek reached out to Jeanie.the.blind.dog for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.