Indianapolis Colts Grant Jonathan Taylor Permission to Seek a Trade

Running backs and their value to a team have been a central talking point of this NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts, however, seemed to place their ball carrier at a premium. Jonathan Taylor, the story went, wanted to be traded, but the organization wasn't interested in allowing him to move.

Now, it appears that's all changed.

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are reportedly ready to allow the running back to seek his move away from Indianapolis.

So, what's actually going on? And what comes next in the process?

Let's break it down.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is pictured on December 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are reportedly ready to allow the star running back to seek a trade. Cooper Neill/Getty

Taylor Can Reportedly Seek His Trade

Thus far, NFL fans haven't seen Taylor in action during the preseason. The running back, as mentioned above, requested a trade, and a nagging injury has kept him away from the action. While reports suggested that he'd be traveling with the club for their final preseason game, there's been another twist.

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

On Monday, Schefter reported that the organization granted Taylor permission to seek a trade. Ian Rapoport shared the same news a minute later.

Sources: The #Colts have given star RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing. Several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available. pic.twitter.com/RSrgaszhnj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2023

That's an about-face from mere days ago, when James Boyd of The Athletic ran a post headlined, "Jim Irsay hopes to 'calm' waters with Jonathan Taylor, plus takeaways from Colts' win."

The story contained quotes from the owner's annual appearance during his club's postseason broadcast.

"We're really looking forward to him playing his way into being the Jonathan Taylor he was, and we're really excited to have him," Irsay said. "And we want to do everything we can to support him and embrace him as a Colt because he's a great young man."

Now, though, the franchise is reportedly singing a different tune.

Newsweek has reached out via email on Monday evening to the Colts and Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, for comment.

What Comes Next With Taylor?

Now that Taylor has apparently received permission to seek his trade, what comes next?

Well, as Schefter tweeted, "Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value." Rapoport, again, had a similar take on affairs, noting that "Several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available."

It remains to be seen which teams are interested in his services, and if any offers will meet the Colts' expectations. Indianapolis' asking price will also likely stem from its relationship with the running back. If the organization believes Taylor will be content to play in Indy with an acceptable offer, they can set a high bar; fears of Taylor becoming a distraction, though, could lead to a lower price.

Stephen Holder, ESPN NFL reporter, provided some clarity, reporting that the Colts are suggesting a first-round pick or a package of picks with comparable value.

Source: The Colts are seeking a first-round pick -- or package of picks that equates to as much -- in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 21, 2023

From the player's perspective, it's reasonable to assume that Taylor will continue to rehab on his own. It never looked like he'd dress for the third preseason game, but that possibility is almost assuredly off the table. Neither party will want to risk an injury with a trade potentially in the cards.

Beyond that, all we can do is wait and see how things play out. This is the NFL, after all. There will be plenty more updates where this one came from.