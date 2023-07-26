Influencer's 'Honest Review' of 'Barbie' Goes Viral

Barbie may be smashing box office records, but one influencer's negative review of the movie has gone viral after she gave it a "three out of 10" rating.

Margot Robbie played the title role and Greta Gerwig directed the movie which has blown away the competition in theaters, earning more than $330 million in its opening weekend.

The movie was highly anticipated for weeks after a marketing campaign filled with viral moments. The term "Barbenheimer" trended online as moviegoers went for a double-bill viewing of Barbie and the movie Oppenheimer, and theaters were filled with people dressed in pink for Barbie.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the "Barbie" movie as Ken and Barbie. An influencer has gone viral after going against popular opinion and rating the film a "three out of 10." Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures release

However, not everyone has left the cinema with a glowing review for the Mattel toy-based movie, as influencer Brooke James was very unimpressed. James has more than 500,000 people following her TikTok accounts.

"If I was to scale from one to 10, I'd give it a three and that's being kind," James said in her video review, which has been watched by 1.2 million people. She advises that her followers shouldn't "waste" their money going to see it.

During the video, James said she thought too many of the sequences were "fake," she didn't understand parts of it and it wasn't "really giving Barbie vibes."

Newsweek contacted James via TikTok for reaction to comments on her review on Wednesday.

Warning, while not captioned, the review's audio contains some expletives.

Despite James' review slamming it as three out of 10, the average viewer rating is 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Responses on Rotten Tomatoes were 87 percent positive, with 90 percent of critics also giving Barbie a glowing review.

"I'll agree that it's unlike the classic Barbie films if that's what you wanted," the TikTok user @elliea_kiley commented on James video, "But this one has a deeper meaning because the audience has grown up."

Over 4,600 people commented on James' review, with some agreeing but seemingly most of them standing with the Barbie movie.

"Honestly it's one of the best movies I've ever seen," @xllalily wrote. "I'd watch it a second time without any distractions if I was you, the movie is rightfully 10/10 for me," @ivy.radeva said. A number of commenters suggested you have to fully "understand" the Barbie movie to appreciate it.

Fellow influencer Emily Vaughn stood with James in her comment. "I actually agree but now I feel crazy [because] literally everyone I know is in love with it."

Some have spoken out against the Barbie movie's themes, including journalist Piers Morgan and commentator Ben Shapiro.

"If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking 'the matriarchy,' and depicting all things feminist as toxic bulls***, I wouldn't just be canceled, I'd be executed," Morgan wrote in his columns for British newspaper The Sun and The New York Post after seeing the Barbie movie.

Shapiro meanwhile went as far as to burn a Barbie and Ken doll on Saturday, after seeing the movie the night before. The following Monday he claimed he had received death threats for his stunt."