Influx of Senior Cats Left at Shelter Breaks Hearts: 'Once Someone's Baby'

A shelter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has broken hearts all over the internet after revealing that they're struggling to re-home many senior cats who were abandoned by their owners.

In a post shared on TikTok on Friday, the Pennsylvania SPCA, posting under the username pspca_, explained that many of their senior cats, which they said "were once someone's baby," are now stuck at the shelter and can't find a home because of their age.

Over 3.2 million cats enter U.S. shelters every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and while 2.1 million of them get adopted, at least 530,000 of them end up facing euthanasia due to the lack of space in facilities.

Stock image of three cats in a shelter. Hearts melts as Philadelphia shelter struggles to re-home senior cats due to old age. Getty Images

The clip goes on the show some of the cats who are currently looking for a home. First up is Bebe, a 16-year-old black cat, who in the video can be seen rubbing its head on its little blanket, as if looking for cuddles. Next is Meeka, a 15-and-a-half-year-old Russian blue with a fluffy grey coat and green eyes.

Among all the other cats in the clip, there's also Princess, a 15-year-old mixed calico and white cat, who can be seen saying hi to the camera.

The post comes with a caption that says: "We currently have SO many senior animals looking for homes, many being long-term residents. Our hearts break watching them get overlooked simply due to their age. These sweet babies deserve homes just as much. Please consider adopting a senior animal. Love is ageless."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3.1 million views and 791,500 likes on the platform.

One user, Viper is a simpAU, commented: "Crying cuz my baby didn't get to live long enough to be a senior cat." And Kayl said: "I adopted a senior cat at 15 with kidney disease and he is the love of my life and if you're considering doing it this is your sign to do it."

Doyouthinkimspoopy added: "I feel physically ill when I even imagine my 17-year-old cat ending up in a shelter. I hope all these babies find homes."

