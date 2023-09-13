Rescue and Adoption

Influx of Senior Cats Left at Shelter Breaks Hearts: 'Once Someone's Baby'

By
Rescue and Adoption Cats Pets Animals Pennsylvania

A shelter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has broken hearts all over the internet after revealing that they're struggling to re-home many senior cats who were abandoned by their owners.

In a post shared on TikTok on Friday, the Pennsylvania SPCA, posting under the username pspca_, explained that many of their senior cats, which they said "were once someone's baby," are now stuck at the shelter and can't find a home because of their age.

Over 3.2 million cats enter U.S. shelters every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and while 2.1 million of them get adopted, at least 530,000 of them end up facing euthanasia due to the lack of space in facilities.

shelter struggles to re-home senior cats
Stock image of three cats in a shelter. Hearts melts as Philadelphia shelter struggles to re-home senior cats due to old age. Getty Images

The clip goes on the show some of the cats who are currently looking for a home. First up is Bebe, a 16-year-old black cat, who in the video can be seen rubbing its head on its little blanket, as if looking for cuddles. Next is Meeka, a 15-and-a-half-year-old Russian blue with a fluffy grey coat and green eyes.

Among all the other cats in the clip, there's also Princess, a 15-year-old mixed calico and white cat, who can be seen saying hi to the camera.

The post comes with a caption that says: "We currently have SO many senior animals looking for homes, many being long-term residents. Our hearts break watching them get overlooked simply due to their age. These sweet babies deserve homes just as much. Please consider adopting a senior animal. Love is ageless."

@pspca_

We currently have SO many senior animals looking for homes, many being longterm residents. Our hearts break watching them get overlooked simply due to their age. These sweet babies deserve homes just as much. Please consider adopting a senior animal. Love is ageless. #ClearTheShelters #sheltercat #pspca #spca #fyp #adoptme #adoptdontshop #rescueme #seniorcat

♬ original sound - ★Alex★

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3.1 million views and 791,500 likes on the platform.

One user, Viper is a simpAU, commented: "Crying cuz my baby didn't get to live long enough to be a senior cat." And Kayl said: "I adopted a senior cat at 15 with kidney disease and he is the love of my life and if you're considering doing it this is your sign to do it."

Doyouthinkimspoopy added: "I feel physically ill when I even imagine my 17-year-old cat ending up in a shelter. I hope all these babies find homes."

Newsweek reached out to the Pennsylvania SPCA for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC