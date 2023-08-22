Inseparable Bond Between 81-Year-Old and Senior Rescue Dog Melts Hearts

An 81-year-old man and his rescue dog, Ellie, have melted plenty of hearts online after showcasing their close bond in a social media video.

The clip captured the inseparable pair visiting garden centers and laughing at dining tables together, all while baring large grins. The video's creator mentioned in the post that the double act even "look alike".

"My dad and his rescue dog, Ellie, are inseparable," the video's creator wrote across the post.

The video had been comically captioned: "Who rescued who?"

Benefits of Owning a Pet in Older Age

Amanda Takiguchi, veterinarian, told Newsweek that "owning a pet in old age can greatly benefit our emotional, mental and physical well-being because a pet can provide incredible companionship and encourage more regular physical activity,"

Takiguchi says that rescuing a dog or looking after one in old age, as in the case of the man in the TikTok post, likely encourages the pet's elderly owner or caregiver to walk regularly and may provide more opportunities for that person to socialize and interact with other people. Of course, the pet can also serve as a trusted companion and friend to its elderly owner.

While owning and caring for a pet is no easy task, the additional responsibility a pet brings to its elderly owner's life might give the person the feeling of being needed or of having a purpose.

"Being responsible for another life gives pet owners a sense of purpose and motivation. Having to take care of a pet also requires owners to stick to a routine," Takiguchi said.

Although the popularity of dogs can't be disputed, the veterinarian suggested that adopting a cat might be better for very elderly people or those who have difficulty walking regularly, as felines tend to be lower-maintenance pets compared to canines.

Either way, Takiguchi sings the praises of owning a pet in older age and notes that having a furry friend can contribute to lower blood pressure levels.

"There's nothing like an enthusiastic greeting from your dog, or a cuddle session with your cat curled up on your lap, to warm your heart," she said. "Therefore, pets may help combat loneliness and depression, which are common problems among the elderly."

She went on: "Although pets can be beneficial for some elderly people, they are not appropriate in every case. Each person's situation is unique and should be thoroughly considered before deciding to adopt a pet."

The vet said potential owners should be healthy enough to provide the pet with food, water, appropriate exercise and medical care.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 19 by @MyItalianFamily, the TikTok post has been liked by over 51,000 users. Plenty of TikTok users have gushed over the sweet relationship in the post's comments section.

"OMG! They look alike and eat alike! I hadn't noticed before," one user wrote.

"That's the sweetest thing ever, I wonder where Ellie would be without him," another user added.

The TikTok video had been created by the owner's child, who frequently documents her dad's relationship with Ellie on the same social media account.

