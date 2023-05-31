Inseparable Golden Retrievers Being Apart for First Time Breaks Hearts

A social media video of two golden retrievers being separated for the very first time has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The emotional video captured the two golden retriever siblings searching for each other while staying in separate homes. Gamja and Chip, the golden retriever sibling and best friend duo, are said to be inseparable but had to spend a few weeks apart recently in different homes while their owners traveled.

"These two have never been apart until a few weeks ago when the humans had to travel separately, and it was their first time apart. They had virtual zoomies and enjoyed 1:1 attention but they looked for each other," the video detailed.

The viral TikTok post compiled together many clips of both Gamja and Chip staring emotionally at doors or out of windows for each other during their long time apart. The pair were reunited after their owners returned home from their respective solo travels, but their reunion wasn't featured in the post.

The video has been captioned: "Never ever apart anymore."

It's common for dogs to form strong attachments to their owners and siblings, and being apart from the key members of their household for any period of time can cause or trigger separation anxiety. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) writes online that separation-related behavior (SRB) occurs when a dog is left alone.

"In many cases, the behavior is a result of distress," writes the RSPCA.

Common signs of separation anxiety include a dog howling or barking, peeing indoors or being destructive when left alone or kept apart from their loved ones.

The animal welfare organization recommends that dogs prone to separation anxiety be left in a stress-free environment with toys they are fond of or people they know to minimize any discomfort they may feel. Over time and with training and persistence, separation anxiety can be reversed.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 26 by @GamjamyPotato, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been viewed by more than 590,000 users and commented on more than 300 times. The majority of commenters jokingly slammed the dogs' owners for leaving the pair separated for weeks.

"I want to see reunion," one user requested.

"It's a crime you didn't show them reunited," another user added.

"How dare you," wrote another user.

