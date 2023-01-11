Watch Tangle of Venomous Snakes as One Eats the Other: 'Fight to the Death'

A woman has caught the moment two venomous snakes had a "fight to the death" on camera.

Min Cook, 34, has shared the jaw-clenching footage with Newsweek. It shows a brown snake and a red-bellied black snake fighting in Onkaparinga River Recreation Park, Adelaide, Australia.

The ten-minute-long wrestle took place just 16 feet away from the footpath. Cook praised her dog Daf for remaining "surprisingly calm."

Explaining the fight, Cook told Newsweek: "It is a brown snake eating a red belly black snake, which is odd because red bellies usually eat browns.

"The brown snake had a red belly in its mouth and was pulsing and squeezing it as it wrapped itself around it, multiple times. The red belly was putting up a fight, thrashing its tail around, but slowly losing the battle."

What Is a Brown Snake?

The video may not surprise Australians as these snakes are dotted all over the country. There are ten species of the genus pseudonaja, but the best-known is the eastern brown snake.

These venomous snakes are slender, small-headed members of the cobra family and are active during the daytime.

"They feed on small lizards, mice, and ground-dwelling birds. They are alert, fast-moving, highly venomous snakes that are quite dangerous to humans," according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

What Is a Red-Bellied Snake?

This black serpent with a red belly has been referred to as "the least dangerous elapid snake in Australia," by the Australian Museum.

The black snake with a red belly is known for feeding on fish, tadpoles, frogs, lizards, and mammals.

The video has been viewed over 1,000 times on Instagram since it was posted on January 5.

Cook added a lengthy caption to the clip, reading: "It was all going down only about 5m from the path, check out this crazy fight to the death! It's a snake eat snake world out there!

"The brown snake had the whole head of the red belly in its mouth and had coiled itself around 5 or 6 times. We could see it squeezing and almost pulsing, I don't know if it was slowly eating it or just trying to kill it by constriction but holy shit it was brutally wild!

"The red belly put up a helluva fight, we stood there for at least 10 minutes watching and it was still kicking (or should I say slithering), but definitely starting to slow down. We didn't walk back that way but assuming this dude is now food coma'd out digesting the biggest meal of it's life.

"Thank gawd Daf was the goodest girl and just watched quietly with us!!

"I've never seen anything like this and as cool as it was, I kinda hope I never do again! I actually saw another brown snake on a walk again this morning... please keep an eye on your doggos!! The slitherers are out in force!"

It seems Instagrammers cannot believe their eyes, one user said: "Wow this is nuts, what an experience to witness!"

"Poor snake that got eaten :( geez has this ever happened before ? Awful but interesting," another questioned.

Another said: "Crikey! Very cool though!!"

