Internet Applauds Man's 'Petty Revenge' on Landlord Amid Eviction Dispute

By
The internet has been left in stitches at a man's unusual form of revenge after he said he was kicked out of his apartment.

Dylan Holson lives in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware and was recently kicked out of his apartment. But with a little help from a projector and a DreamWorks classic, he is demanding answers.

Since being unexpectedly evicted, Holson has been projecting the 2001 animated movie Shrek onto the building at full brightness, and on full volume, every night.

"My landlord kicked me out about a week ago with only a letter saying that my residence has been terminated," Holson told Newsweek. "With no reasoning it had been put into effect immediately as the note was on my door when I got back and the locks were changed."

Shrek projection
A picture from the viral video of a man projecting the 2001 movie Shrek on his apartment building, left, and a picture of the Shrek movie poster, right. @thatprojectorguy/TikTok & Imdb

Since receiving the notice Holson said he has been unable to get back into the apartment to get his possessions.

"I've not been able to contact the landlord since receiving the news," he said.

Unable to get hold of anyone about the issue, Holson turned to an unusual solution—his projector.

Holson makes content under the handle @thatprojectorguy on TikTok, sharing different projector stunts with over 29,000 followers on TikTok.

Before long, he was projecting clips from the animated movie Shrek onto the building and sharing the videos on TikTok where they have been viewed over 700,000 times.

"The inspiration for projecting Shrek for revenge is mainly because I have a running gimmick to use projectors and make projector TikToks," Holson explained. "And also because I just love Shrek and use it as my go-to meme to troll someone with."

Shrek has escalated to cult status in the 22 years since the movie's release. With a dedicated and passionate fanbase, the unique blend of humor, fairy tale tropes and quotable lines has seen it become a meme favorite on the internet.

In 2022 a man finally finished his personal quest to tweet all 129,575 frames of the movie, with the first sent out in February 2021 and the final frame posted on November 22, 2022.

Back in 2021 an artist used a robot to write out the entire Shrek movie, and in the same year a strange "Shrek box" filled with movie memorabilia was found in Philadelphia.

In hundreds of comments people reacted to Holson's tactic to get his landlord's attention.

TikToker Pepsi Man said: "Bro just call the cops and they'll let you get your stuff," to which Holson joked: "I trust Shrek more than the cops."

"Have you considered that your landlord might love Shrek and you're doing him a favor by playing it all the time?" asked ChrisTok.

Meanwhile others said they'd quite like to stumble on a sidewalk screening of the movie. J&M wrote: "Damn I wish I was walking by there. I would love [to] have sat on the sidewalk. I love Shrek!"

Unfortunately, his tactic hasn't been successful yet—but it has at least provided some laughs.

"I don't think it is working, but I enjoy getting my own little petty revenge in my own way like this, so it's kind of therapeutic to me," said Holson. "I probably won't continue for much longer."

Newsweek did not have contact information for Holson's landlord.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC