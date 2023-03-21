Internet Up in Arms as Woman Exposes Best Friend's Affair With Married Man

A woman has caused uproar on a popular relationship forum, after telling a married man's wife about his affair with her best friend.

Sharing her story with Reddit's True Off My Chest forum, user u/New-Morning384 said she and her best friend were 20 years old, and had been friends for five years.

"I considered her my sister because we were just that close. We tell each other everything," she wrote.

"She told me how she was hooking up with a married man (mind you he was 50 something with kids and grandkids)."

The poster was disgusted by her friend's revelation and told her to end the relationship.

"She knows that I don't condone cheating," New-Morning384 said.

"But she said she is gonna continue hooking up with him because it makes her feel like good about herself.

"Hooking with a married person is not a brag, it just means you are pathetic."

The poster's friend said she didn't care about her lover's wife's feelings, reasoning that "If his wife was being a good wife, then he wouldn't be out here f****** her."

New-Morning384 screenshotted all of her friend's texts, including messages detailing the gifts the married man bought her, videos of him "bad-mouthing" his wife, and footage of the pair having sex.

She tracked the man down on social media and contacted his wife, sending her the evidence she'd collated.

"Then I sent friend a text saying that she is the scum of the earth and I don't want anything to do with her," she wrote.

"After that I blocked her on everything."

New-Morning384's admission sparked uproar among users, with the post receiving over 9,000 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

Should You Ever Reveal if Someone Is Cheating?

According to a recent poll by YouGov America, one-third of Americans have either physically or emotionally cheated on a partner (or both), while 54 percent have caught a partner being unfaithful.

Deciding whether to tell a loved one—or even a complete stranger—that they are being cheated on can be a difficult decision.

Chase Cassine, a behavioral health specialist at DePaul Community Health Centers, said there a few things to consider before revealing an affair.

"[First of all], verify that the couple are exclusive with each other," he told Newsweek.

"They could possibly be in an open relationship, practicing polyamory, or friends with benefits.

"The fact is, you may not be aware of their relationship boundaries, and if you are incorrect about the dynamics of their relationship, you will find yourself in an unpleasant situation."

You should also ensure that by disclosing the affair, you are not putting anyone in a dangerous situation, and think long and hard about the method of communication.

If the victim of infidelity is a friend, Cassine recommends meeting them in person to discuss the matter.

"This type of sensitive information does not [need] to be sent via text, calling them or even email," he said.

"After you've shared the information, please allow them space to process how they are feeling and let them know that you're there for them no matter what they decide to do."

Cassine also advises that you manage your own expectations, and try not to judge your friend's response to the situation.

"It is their life and for some people, cheating is not a deal-breaker," he said.

"Be sure to manage your expectations around what they should do with their lives."

'That "Friend" Could 100% Press Charges and Win'

Reddit users had mixed reactions to New-Morning384's decision to contact the man's wife.

OkRequirement9470 said "You did the right thing. I hope the wife kicks his a** to the curb."

Skullpuck agreed, writing: "What you did was difficult, but you are a hero."

Cubbies1016 commented: "As someone who was cheated on for years, thank you for what you did.

"If more people had good morals like you, we'd have less acceptance of cheaters!"

Ok_Adhesiveness_2555 wrote: "Hopefully your ex-friend and the cheating husband learn there lesson."

However, others felt the poster should have minded her own business.

"Who made you the personal moral compass for other people's lives?" asked jesperking.

"If you don't condone cheating than just stop being friends with that person. It was not your problem, move on," said snoopylicious.

"You took it overboard," agreed Puzzleheaded_Fox819.

"Talking (texting) smack to a friend and then blocking them is a coward move. Say it to their face."

No_Impression_8042 warned: "Now there's a trail that you sent those messages through DM's and revenge porn is a thing, and very illegal.

"That 'friend' could 100% press charges and win."

While Crezelle just wanted to know "Who the f*** sends their friends explicit sexual footage of themselves. That's just.. Ew."

Newsweek reached out to u/New-Morning384 but they declined to comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Are you and your friend stuck in an argument? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.