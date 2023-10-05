On the Internet

Internet Baffled as Woman Stumbles on Zebra Hanging With Horses in Texas

By
On the Internet Viral Trends Online Internet

A Texas woman has shared the moment when she unexpectedly stumbled on a zebra among a paddock of horses in a field.

The decidedly random moment was filmed by TikTok user @chelseylujan, who wrote: "This was definitely not on my list of things to see on the way to a small-town post office."

As she drove past the field, Lujan stopped in her tracks at the black-and-white mammal doing a terrible job of blending into his surroundings. "Look, I live in the middle of nowhere," Lujan told the camera. "I had to go to a town that has 435 people to go to the post office, but look what I found on the way."

@chelseylujan

This was definitely not on my list of things to see on the way to a small town post office. #zebra #texas #texaswildlife

♬ original sound - Chelsey Lujan

Out of the car, Lujan walks toward the field fence line, laughing: "Um sir, are you lost? You're friendly. Hi. Wow." Cautiously approaching the fence, she even managed to touch the zebra, stunned by what she was seeing.

The distinctive zebra is part of the genus Equus group of animals, which also includes horses and donkeys. Native to Africa, its most distinctive feature is, of course, the black-and-white stripes.

Zebra stripes vary among different species, and they are believed to serve several functions including camouflage, temperature regulation, and protection against biting insects.

In the wild, these animals face threats from predators including lions, hyenas and crocodiles, and while zebras are not considered to be endangered, they do face some threats.

Zebra and horse
A horse and a zebra (right) in a field. The internet has been left confused after a woman stumbled on the black-and-white striped creature in rural Texas. seemonster/Getty Images

Habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching for their skin and meat, and competition with livestock for resources all provide challenges for the zebra, so conservation efforts have begun to preserve the animals.

None of this, however, accounts for why the zebra was in a field in Texas, more than 9,000 miles from its native continent of Africa.

It is legal to own a zebra in the state of Texas. The state does not have a statewide ban on the private ownership of zebras or other exotic animals, but people who do wish to keep them must adhere to certain regulations.

These can include permitting facility inspections and, in some cases, following the specific guidelines for certain animals. Zebras in Texas will most often be found in controlled environments such as zoos, wildlife reserves or private exotic animal collections.

In almost 400 comments, other TikTok users reacted to Lujan's unusual encounter.

"That is the referee zebra. Just making sure the horses play fair," posted MM.

Fellow farmer Kira wrote: "We have a peacock AND llama farm in our middle of nowhere town."

Others referenced the 2005 movie Racing Stripes, where a baby zebra is rescued by a retired horse trainer before achieving his dream of racing against thoroughbred horses. Alyssa posted: "Real life racing stripes."

Newsweek reached out to @chelseylujan via TikTok for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC