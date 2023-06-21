Internet Falls in Love With Golden Retriever Who Wags Tail in Her Sleep

For most dog owners, their pet is an important part of the family, and dogs can tell how loved they are. A golden retriever called Raya sure did realize it, and to prove it, her owner shared a clip of how happy she is, even when she sleeps.

The video was shared on TikTok on Tuesday, under the username Rayathegoldo, and has almost 800,000 views already. In it, Raya the dog can be seen peacefully sleeping on her couch, wagging her tail while asleep.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "How I sleep knowing my pawrents are obsessed with me, I have 700+ toys, a full belly, and will never have to pay taxes." It is followed by: "What a great time to be a Golden."

Stock image of a sleeping golden retriever in a dog bed. A video has gone viral of a golden retriever wagging her tail in her sleep. Getty Images

Dogs not only dream as we do but also, like us, they replay moments from their day while they're fast asleep, according to the American Kennel Club. How often dogs dream depends on their size and age. In fact, small dogs, like Chihuahuas, tend to dream more often during one night than larger dogs, having a new dream about every 10 minutes. Puppies and senior dogs dream more often than middle-aged dogs.

As well as having good dreams, dogs can have nightmares, too. But while it's tempting to wake up your dog when they're having a nightmare, it's also dangerous, because you never know how the animal may react. The best thing to do is wait for them to wake up and offer them some comfort once they're awake.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting 76,000 likes on the platform. One user, Joon, commented: "That's so cute, it's definitely a happy dream." And Sten van Straten wrote: "I wonder what she dreams about." Jillions added: "Wagging and snoring???!!!"

Tik Toker posted: "That's what they deserve they make us all so much happier." And Z.23 wrote: "I honestly wish to be a golden retriever in another life with my forever parents and a huge backyard."

Another user, Max, commented: "I always say, I want my dog's life lol [laugh out loud]." And Billy and Betty wrote: "Defo a food-related dream. my Billy does this and I think what makes him happiest... food." Katie added: "I'm about to pay child support and want shared custody of this dog."

