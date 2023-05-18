Pets

Internet in Hysterics Over 'Comical' Note on Dog's Medication From Vet

You would think that having only one eye would mean that your veterinary nurse would prescribe eye drops without needing to specify which eye. Well, that's not what happened to Georgie the dog, who has just one eye and was given treatment that seemed to be specified for her nonexistent one.

The fluffy white pup appears in a viral TikTok video where her owner, @M0rg1992, who lives in Phoenix, pointed out that the eye medication had instructions directing the owner to pour a droplet of the solution into Georgie's "left eye."

From the viewer's perspective, the clip shows that it's Georgie's right eye that needs the eye drop solution and that her left eye is missing. Although the vet nurse was technically correct in her prescription instructions for the dog's "left eye," her owner took the funny moment as an opportunity to generate some online laughs.

Her owner explained in the comments section that Georgie lost her right eye after developing glaucoma.

"She had glaucoma and scratched her eye from the irritation, had a cut that wouldn't heal and the eye was about to rupture. It relieved a lot of pain," the owner wrote in response to a TikToker asking why her pup is one-eyed.

"She scratched her right eye because it was bothering her, we tried everything but it wasn't healing," she said, adding that Georgie's vet then decided to remove her infected eye.

What Is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a "common eye condition where the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain, becomes damaged," according to the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS).

"It's usually caused by fluid building up in the front part of the eye, which increases pressure inside the eye," the NHS says on its website.

The condition also exists in dogs, as evidenced by the viral TikTok clip. If it's not caught early and treated in both human and dog sufferers, glaucoma can lead to a loss of vision.

As for the treatment that Georgie was prescribed for her remaining eye, @M0rg1992 wrote: "They seem to help her [with her] glaucoma, the other eye we caught too late."

Dog
A stock image of a fluffy dog with one eye. Georgie the dog's owner made light of her being prescribed medication for the 'wrong' eye on TikTok. Getty Images

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 23, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 2 million times and liked by over 300,000 users. Over 1,000 TikTok users responded in the comments section.

"Just in case the right one regenerates," one user joked.

"They must've meant place drops in the eye that's left," a different user remarked.

"We get audited if it's not specific on the label, but this made me laugh so hard," added another user.

"Lol yeah I'm sure there are guidelines! Just thought it was comical," Georgie's owner responded.

Newsweek reached out to @M0rg1992 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

