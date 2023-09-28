On the Internet

Internet Not Prepared for How 'Guard Dog' Reacts to Halloween Decorations

By
On the Internet TikTok Viral Dogs Pets

A video of a guard dog's hilarious reaction to seeing scary Halloween decorations—which surely puts his job in doubt—has been praised online.

Dogs can be known for being a bit guarded around Halloween season, and for this particular pet, that assumption proved to be perfectly accurate.

In a viral TikTok video, user jocko_maverick_kuno explained that he was getting some decorations out ahead of the October 31 celebration. As the clip progressed, the dog owner could be seen holding a plastic skeleton that he planned place somewhere in the home as a decoration.

German shepherd eating a pumpkin
A file photo of a German shepherd eating a pumpkin. The dog was frightened by the Halloween decoration. Getty

But when the skeleton was shown to his dog, it was clear that the decoration wasn't one of the pet's favorites.

The dog could be seen trying to get away from the skeleton by escaping into the next-door room.

A caption on the video read: "Getting Halloween decorations out in front of my guard dog." Another caption shared in the post read: "He's clearly not a fan."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), there are several things that dog owners can do to keep their pets safe during the Halloween period.

  • Make sure your dog does not consume treats meant for humans such as chocolate, candies and gum as they can be dangerous for dogs.
  • Avoid buying costumes for pets that have dangling parts or pieces that can be chewed off.
  • Walk with your dog while it is still light as your pet might come across candy wrappers and broken eggs that it might mistake for treats.
  • Be aware of your dog's behavior and that they might become skittish or overwhelmed during busy times.
  • Be aware of glow sticks as dogs may look at them like a toy and could consume the liquid inside, which causes mouth pain and irritation.
@jocko_maverick_kuno

He's clearly not a fan #dogsoftiktok #germanshepherd #scaredydog #halloweendecorations #gsd

♬ original sound - The Three GSDs

Since being shared on September 26, the clip has been viewed more than 1.1 million times and was liked on an estimated 224,800 occasions.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the post saw the funny side and cheekily tried to see things from the dog's point of view.

TikTok user Dee Nicole said: "He said that's above his pay grade and that's not the job he was hired for."

Lj_607 added: "And he wants to bark after he just skedaddled away."

While Mariel commented: "He's the prettiest German shepherd I've ever seen OMG (oh my God)."

Desmiro98 posted: "It's the trying to catch his footing for me. Mine does the exact same thing."

Newsweek has contacted jocko_maverick_kuno for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC