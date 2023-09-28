Internet Not Prepared for How 'Guard Dog' Reacts to Halloween Decorations

A video of a guard dog's hilarious reaction to seeing scary Halloween decorations—which surely puts his job in doubt—has been praised online.

Dogs can be known for being a bit guarded around Halloween season, and for this particular pet, that assumption proved to be perfectly accurate.

In a viral TikTok video, user jocko_maverick_kuno explained that he was getting some decorations out ahead of the October 31 celebration. As the clip progressed, the dog owner could be seen holding a plastic skeleton that he planned place somewhere in the home as a decoration.

A file photo of a German shepherd eating a pumpkin. The dog was frightened by the Halloween decoration. Getty

But when the skeleton was shown to his dog, it was clear that the decoration wasn't one of the pet's favorites.

The dog could be seen trying to get away from the skeleton by escaping into the next-door room.

A caption on the video read: "Getting Halloween decorations out in front of my guard dog." Another caption shared in the post read: "He's clearly not a fan."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), there are several things that dog owners can do to keep their pets safe during the Halloween period.

Make sure your dog does not consume treats meant for humans such as chocolate, candies and gum as they can be dangerous for dogs.

Avoid buying costumes for pets that have dangling parts or pieces that can be chewed off.

Walk with your dog while it is still light as your pet might come across candy wrappers and broken eggs that it might mistake for treats.

Be aware of your dog's behavior and that they might become skittish or overwhelmed during busy times.

Be aware of glow sticks as dogs may look at them like a toy and could consume the liquid inside, which causes mouth pain and irritation.

Since being shared on September 26, the clip has been viewed more than 1.1 million times and was liked on an estimated 224,800 occasions.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the post saw the funny side and cheekily tried to see things from the dog's point of view.

TikTok user Dee Nicole said: "He said that's above his pay grade and that's not the job he was hired for."

Lj_607 added: "And he wants to bark after he just skedaddled away."

While Mariel commented: "He's the prettiest German shepherd I've ever seen OMG (oh my God)."

Desmiro98 posted: "It's the trying to catch his footing for me. Mine does the exact same thing."

Newsweek has contacted jocko_maverick_kuno for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.