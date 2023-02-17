Internet Obsessed With Cat Caught Having the 'Slowmies' Across Living Room

A fluffy cat named Donut has the internet in stitches after a video of him "trying out a lower gear of zoomies," as users described it, went viral on social media this week.

In the video shared on TikTok on Thursday by the cat's owner, under the username Dunkindonutcat, Donut can be seen starting to run somewhere before changing his mind and taking it slow, putting very little effort into his jumps.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "My cat having the slowmies." Followed by @"All about minimal effort."

But Donut is most definitely not the only cat putting minimal effort into his daily activities. According to A-Z Animals, house cats are actually very lazy. In fact, they're the sixth-laziest animal in the world.

Even though when they're awake they can be agile and quick, domesticated felines are up for only about eight hours each day, and then sleep for the rest of the day.

"And of those eight hours, they lounge for six or seven! Researchers believe the house cat sleep pattern is a genetic legacy from when they hunted on the Sahara and needed to conserve energy to catch prey."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving more than 3.1 million views and 473,000 likes so far.

One user, Mslindseylove, commented: "The last one where he almost went somewhere but didn't." And Melissa McGuire-Jani said: "The last little *jormp*." Separ added: "he's going fast, in his mind."

ZeeKittyCat wrote: "Awww my chonky old lady has slowmies SOMEtimes... more so now with the joint supplements." And Breelightyear said: "When I say 'I'll be right there.' This is what I mean." And Madz added: "When he jumped but his feet didn't leave the ground."

Another user, Claire Browne, commented: "Trying out a lower gear of zoomies." And Kelly Eden said: "He ROUND." Cynical Crayon wrote: "He's moving as fast as he can to get to where he already is." And Megg added: "Like that one dream when you are trying so hard to run."

Aidan said: "That last one was a little too intense." And Lauren pointed out: "Tbh one where he looked like [he] was gonna jump but then didn't." Dani DeFazio added: "he's trying so hard and that's what matters."

Newsweek reached out to Dunkindonutcat for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.