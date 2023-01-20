Cat Who Gags at Human Food Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Dramatic'

It may be fair to say this cat won't be pinching any food from her owner's plate as it appears to turn her stomach.

Melon, the black and white cat, has been called "dramatic" as she gags at everything presented to her—whether its green beans, pickles, or cheese.

In a viral video shared by @melon.n.finn—a TikTok page dedicated to two cats—Melon can be seen sniffing the food before heaving. The cat's refusal of various foods has been edited seamlessly to the beat of the trending song 'Popular' by Kristin Chenoweth.

Human Foods That Are Poisonous to Cats

Some cats may linger around the table when their owners are eating, but this one most likely doesn't. It is important for humans to know what their furry friends can't eat as some foods can be toxic to cats, such as:

Onions

Garlic

Green tomatoes

Chocolate

Avocado

Grapes and raisins

Pet advice website The Spruce Pets website discourages owners from feeding their felines human food as it could be life-threatening. The website states that avocados contain persin, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea in cats. Garlic and onions destroy red blood cells in cats, causing a form of anemia in them.

Green tomatoes "are members of the Solanaceae family of plants, which includes the deadly nightshade, and contain a bitter, poisonous alkaloid called glycoalkaloid solanine." This can cause gastrointestinal symptoms.

Chocolate shouldn't be given to cats either as it can cause vomiting, seizures and, in some cases, even death, according to The Spruce Pets. It is also worth noting milk shouldn't be given to adult cats as it can have adverse effects, like sickness and diarrhea.

The popular clip was captioned: "A talent like no other." It racked up 545,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

The top comment, which garnered 7,436 likes, said: "Melon - our food critic queen."

"The gagging to the music," praised another.

"I love how there's nothing wrong with her and she just has a very dramatic personality," commented one user.

Another user said: "I don't get why she keeps smelling the things you bring her when she hates so many of them."

There is no denying that videos involving cats and food are a hit online. Recently, Newsweek shared CCTV footage of a cat waking his owner up at 4 am, demanding breakfast along with the moment a cat destroyed his owner's pizza and a video of a cheeky cat refusing to give up a piece of stolen fried chicken.