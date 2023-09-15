Internet Obsessed With Husky Back-Talking His Owner: 'Getting Out of Hand'

A social media video of a feisty husky talking back to her owner has delighted audiences online. The viral video, which has been viewed by more than 12 million TikTokers, introduced internet users to Oakley the Husky, who according to some people in the post's comments section has the "attitude of a teenage girl."

The video captured stubborn Oakley barking and growling in defiance to her owner after she was told "come here" by her owner. The video's creator also described the dog as "stomping her paws to the ground like a toddler," while audiences were shown a clip of the dog growling something that sounded alarmingly like a "no" while walking across the room.

"Send help, the back talk is getting out of hand," the video's creator wrote under the post.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the husky breed as being "loud" and "mischievous," so Oakley's strong personality should come as no surprise to many viewers that are familiar with the dog that's native to Siberia.

"[Huskies] convey a keen but amiable and even mischievous expression," the AKC writes on its website. "Quick and nimble-footed, Siberian husky's are known for their powerful but seemingly effortless gait. Tipping the scales at no more than 60 pounds, they are noticeably smaller and lighter than their burly cousin, the Alaskan Malamute.

"As born pack dogs, they enjoy family life and get on well with other dogs. The Sibe's innate friendliness render them indifferent watchdogs. These are energetic dogs who can't resist chasing small animals, so secure running room is a must. An attractive feature of the breed: Sibes are naturally clean, with little doggy odor."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @JennDSalisbury, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 1.9 million people and commented on more than 11,000 times. Tons of TikTokers have joked about the viral moment in the post's comments section.

"I thought the first 'no' was a person pretending to be a husky," one user wrote.

Another user added: "My husky in her older age would say 'no rich' I know what she saying."

A stock image of a Siberian husky. Oakley the Husky has stunned TikTokers with her back-talk. Getty Images

"I'd love to have a husky. I'm not sure I could handle the level of sass they come with," shared a different user.

A fourth TikToker said: "Not me wanting a Husky just to hear them argue with me."

"As soon as you said Oakley and I heard the sassy stomp I knew it was a husky," another user commented.

